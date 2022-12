HOTFIX

Fixed up a bug where clients would appear to have their graphics reduced when playing a mini-game online.

This was due to a duplication in the tutorial screen on clients, which had it's own post processing settings, making the game look a bit strange, in particular on mini-games such as Coallateral, Cognitive Collection and games that have a lot of bloom or volumetric lighting.

I hope you all have a wonderful holiday season!

ROCK ON!