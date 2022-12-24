 Skip to content

Ascend- Reborn update for 24 December 2022

Path Notes 12.23.2022.1 (Holiday Update!)

Hello Caos! The winter holiday update is here! Until the 1st of January, 2 festive unique helmets will randomly appear in the Featured items and have a chance to spawn from the highest quality chests (black). This update includes other fixes as well.

  • 2 holiday unique helmets have been added for level 30 and above, the St. Nick, and Reindeer Hat.
  • Increased cooldown for one of the primary spinning blade attacks for the Demon Warriors so they'll use different attacks.
  • Reduced damage of wolf's grab by 50%.
  • Fixed a bug where spells would break quest progression by killing humans
  • Increased the rewards of all 4 End-game chests to be highest tier.
  • Your AI champions now inflict heavy hit-reacts when striking players with heavy attacks. Directionality of knockback is also now applied to all hit reacts they inflict.
  • Increased variety of purple tier weapons at weapon levels beyond 60. 64 now always has 3 runes slots.
  • Increased the number of items in the store to 3 weapons 6 armor, and for each equipment category, increasing to 9 from 6.

