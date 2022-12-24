Path Notes 12.23.2022.1 (Holiday Update!)

Hello Caos! The winter holiday update is here! Until the 1st of January, 2 festive unique helmets will randomly appear in the Featured items and have a chance to spawn from the highest quality chests (black). This update includes other fixes as well.

2 holiday unique helmets have been added for level 30 and above, the St. Nick, and Reindeer Hat.

Increased cooldown for one of the primary spinning blade attacks for the Demon Warriors so they'll use different attacks.

Reduced damage of wolf's grab by 50%.

Fixed a bug where spells would break quest progression by killing humans

Increased the rewards of all 4 End-game chests to be highest tier.

Your AI champions now inflict heavy hit-reacts when striking players with heavy attacks. Directionality of knockback is also now applied to all hit reacts they inflict.

Increased variety of purple tier weapons at weapon levels beyond 60. 64 now always has 3 runes slots.

Increased the number of items in the store to 3 weapons 6 armor, and for each equipment category, increasing to 9 from 6.