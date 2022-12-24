 Skip to content

Quoin update for 24 December 2022

Version 1.1.0

Build 10210847

Small coins now give 2 coins
medium coins now give 4 coins
big coins now give 12 coins
Put player Z-Order above enemy spawners
Increased starting speed to 200 from 185
Decreased player speed upgrade cost from base1.1 to base0.9
Decreased damage upgrade cost from base1.9 to base1.6
Added an effect to the players head when they beat the game

