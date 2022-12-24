 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 24 December 2022

Update, Version 20221224

Share · View all patches · Build 10210820 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
############Content#################
[The Grand Library]The sloth demon on the Floor of Religion now only appears after the staring contest starts so that there shall be no logical errors in the story.
[Item]New item: Nun's Veil (Can have prefixes. They are likely better than common hats.)
[Loot]Added the item drop list for the Twisted Nuns.
简体中文
############Content#################
【大图书馆】懒惰恶魔现在只会在凝视比赛开始后才会出现，从而解决剧情逻辑上一处可能存在的问题。
【物品】新物品：修女头巾 （可以带词缀。一般来说会比普通的帽子有更好的属性。）
【掉落物】为扭曲修女加入了物品掉落清单。

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
