English
############Content#################
[The Grand Library]The sloth demon on the Floor of Religion now only appears after the staring contest starts so that there shall be no logical errors in the story.
[Item]New item: Nun's Veil (Can have prefixes. They are likely better than common hats.)
[Loot]Added the item drop list for the Twisted Nuns.
简体中文
############Content#################
【大图书馆】懒惰恶魔现在只会在凝视比赛开始后才会出现，从而解决剧情逻辑上一处可能存在的问题。
【物品】新物品：修女头巾 （可以带词缀。一般来说会比普通的帽子有更好的属性。）
【掉落物】为扭曲修女加入了物品掉落清单。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 24 December 2022
Update, Version 20221224
English
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update