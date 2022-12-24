Winter Holidays 2022 & Condo IO (0.16.4.0)

Winter Holidays are here!

Wintertime has come to the Tower Unite Plaza! We’ve decked out the island with holiday cheer and brought back all of the classic holiday events. Be sure to drop by Santa Claws’ Workshop for new Condo and Appearance items, and enjoy the festive atmosphere!

Holiday Coins are also back and can be earned by playing any of the games in Tower!

We've added several new Holiday themed items in this update, including the first phase of Condo IO.

New Items!

Added new items To Santa Claw's Workshop: Frozen Shades, Holiday Scarf, Reindeer Bells, Snow Chair, Snow Shelf, Snow Table, Pet: Snowfella, Festival Lights - Holiday Tree, Festival Lights - Santa Claus, Festival Lights - Jack Frost, Festival Lights - Leaping Reindeer, Festival Lights - Candy Archway, Shrunken Reindeer Flying Pet, Candy Cane Cigar, Santa Claws Scarf, and Snowflake Glasses

Added new items to Celebrations: Menorah, Kinara, Dreidel, Festival Lights - Snowman, Festival Lights - Reindeer, Festival Lights - Candle, Festival Lights - Circle Archway, Festival Lights - Tunnel Archway, Festival Lights - Candy Canes, Festival Lights - Lollipops, Festival Lights - Moose, Light Bramble Deer, Festivus Pole, Festive Garden Light

Added new items to Seasons (nature store): Firewood Pile, Ice Chunk, Ice Outcropping, Ice Spire, Ice Spikes

Added new item to Tower Threads clothing store: Penguin Scarf

Added new item to Fresh: Gingerbread House

Added new items to D.I.Y: Lightbeam FX, Keypad

Added new items to Toy Stop: 20-Sided Die

Added new item to Asteroid Belt (Arcade): 20-Sided Deluxe Die

Added new item to Rob's Imports: Reinforced Wooden Gear

Added new Condo IO items: Trigger Volume, Push Volume, Damage / Heal Volume, Size Volume, Gravity Volume, Blocking Volume, Teleport Volume, Player Movement Volume, Relay Module, World Control Module, Basic Shape Button, Basic Lever, Physics Slot, Canvas Button





Condo IO: Phase 1 - Adding Interactivity To Condos

This update includes the first phase of Condo IO. This will kick start the Condo IO system that will continuously have new features added to in future updates.

Condo IO stands for Condo Input and Output. It’s a powerful set of tools and integration with items that allow items to connect with each other and perform actions based on gameplay events.

Using the new Connector Tool (added to the Tower Glove), you'll be able to wire items together and have them interact with each other!

Connect a Button to open a Door, use the new Keypad item and have a locked Door open with a password, or have hidden Trigger Volumes that turn on lights or hide or unhide items! You can even connect Security Cameras to Media Players to have camera feeds.

Condo IO does not require any programming knowledge, it's all built into the Condo tools for you and available immediately. Condo IO is in alpha stage, so expect some issues.

Lots of existing items now have inputs and outputs that you can hook into, such as Doors, Buttons, Lights, Food, Fireworks, Balloons, Bells, Media layers, Physics items, Beds, Dice, and Keypads!

You can read more about Condo IO here and our future plans for the feature: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/t/condo-io/46511

Changes

Condo IO: Phase 1

Winter Plaza 2022

Plaza: Condo Hub elevator entrance was completely remodeled

Plaza: Improved minigames archways

Plaza: New Tower Lobby ceiling and artpass

Plaza: Improved ocean water

Plaza: Improved background islands

Gingerbread Smash now has 2x more gingerbread

Snowball Battle points are now 3x more

Vehicle items rotation camera (right click) is now a toggle instead of requiring you to hold right click down

Accelerate: Improved camera position, so you can see turns a lot easier

Accelerate: When drifting, the camera will rotate a bit more so you can see what you're drifting into

Condo - Media Player: Added WebM syncing, pausing, and volume support (note: duration is currently set to 3 hours always, we will have a setting to adjust WebM duration later on)

Condo: Spikeboard now has a damage setting to adjust how much damage it deals to players

Condo: Spikeboard now pops Ball Race orbs

Condo: You can now connect Security Cameras to media players. Please keep in mind that they are pretty resource intensive if you use a lot of them

Bug Fixes

Plaza: Fixed theater screens being overly bright

Fixed media players in general being overly bright

Plaza: Fixed treasure chests sometimes spawning in the ice

Fixed many networking issues with the Pogostick (and added new sounds and upped its jump height by 2x)

Fixed players not being able to leave the Motor Scooter seats after entering them as a passenger. This fix also fixes all other vehicles with seats as well

Fixed Motor Scooter and Minecart items not having options to toggle passenger mode

Fixed Dolphin passenger's camera bobbing up and down and smoothed turning for passengers as well

Arcade: Fixed Salmon Says button sounds not playing

Condo: Fixed Bell Wall item not playing animations for other players, and now can be shot to activate

Plaza: Fixed Plaza popping out after using a store for a couple frames

Condo - Theatre: Fixed Theatre condo surfaces not networking for other clients

Plaza/Condo: Fixed Health Bar HUD element not showing up properly (show by either taking damage or holding C)

Condo: Fixed variations not copying past 10

Condo: Fixed Canvas Poly collisions

Condo: Fixed Boulder Cliff collisions

Condo: Fixed Discoball items not saving their speeds anymore

Plaza: Fixed planters around fountain area being off-centered

Plaza: Fixed imposter LODs for palm trees

Optimizations

Plaza: Optimized rendering of the nightclub exterior building, reducing drawcalls by around 250

Plaza: Optimized rendering of the bumper cars exterior building, reducing drawcalls by around 120

