Update 22.12.24

Happy Holidays!
The wedding for the first side characters is here!
Version 22.12.24 adds new events with Mai and Dea, which'll unlock their marriage. The events also introduces a new and unique monstergirl called Nessa.
The story starts when you talk with Lili in the castle of Aldlyn after you have all requirements:
-
Dea's previous good path events. [Solo scene with Dea in the secret hot spring]
-
Beach scene with Lili.
-
Marriage system unlocked.
-
Chiyo's events done to the point that Mozaik is living at the big farm in Central.
-
First dialog with Akai at the work area near Aldlyn.
-
I changed how the random encounters with purple flames in the "Black Twin Towers of Honor" work, so that they don't turn into different monsters at the end of the battle sometimes.
-
There was a bug that when you changed the armor on vanguard squads, the previous armor of the squad would disappear. This issue is fixed now.
Changed files in this update