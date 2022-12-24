BIG BANG! Version0.05 major update coming!

WARNING

Since this is a big update, we highly recommend our current users START NEW GAME

to enjoy our fresh new skills, abilities, systems and battle experience.

New Features:

[Weapon] Weapon Ability system replaced Weapon Upgrade system.

[Weapon] Weapon specified skills can be drop off when elite enemy defeated.

[Skills] Added 31 skills in skill pool(9 bomb type, 8 ice type, 7 poison type and 7 thunder type), fixed some applied skills, current skill pool has 44 skills.

[Language] Japanese supported.

Fixes

[UI] improved SoulStone layout.

[UI] improved WeaponRankUp layout.

[UI] Optimized keyboard operation.

[Perfomance] Optimized picture resources and improved game running efficiency.

[Perfomance] Optimized skill effects and improved game running efficiency.

[Stats] Numerical growth of enemies in the level will be smoother.

[Stats] Tuned numerical strength of SoulStone interface and PrayStone interface.

[Stats] Weapon growth no longer increases player's HP, and the enemies' attack is also greatly reduced.

[Gameplay] Modified Box drop method.

[Gameplay] Modified skill drop off method, drop skill will be dynamically adjusted by player's choice.

[Gameplay] Modify the NPC function, NPCs will no longer be asking for skill only but not give any back.

[Gameplay] Maps fusion in two big Area: SingAllNight and Commercial Street. Each Area has 30 stages.

P.S. Since this is a heavy update, we may not able to add new Area, stages and characters. However,

we have made many new attempts on gameplay, if there's any unreasonable or mistake during your gameplay,

please feel free to contact us and we'll improve as soon as possible. Thanks for your supports. We are also

making new contents, including new stages and characters, so stay tuned!