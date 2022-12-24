 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 24 December 2022

Tree Collision is Back

Share · View all patches · Build 10210686 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Trees are once again able to be collided with, this includes edible trees.

The Savage Lands region had another reworking of its grass.

Changed files in this update

Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
