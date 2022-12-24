Patch - 1.2.5 (All branches)

Included in this patch from experimental branch

Patch Notes

(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)

Added a View mode at the top left to help determine building populations at a quick glance

Vehicle move formation orders lossened to improve vehicle movement. They will no longer wait for infantry when given group move orders (Similar to COH)

Enhancements to vehicle formation movement

Vehicles which have been part of a group move order for 6 seconds will enhance their mobility, to prevent small jitters or obstacles from completely derailing their movement

Vehicle-only formation move orders, in addition to last commit's improvement, will now hopefully have less jittering when everyone is in position (due to formation move handler speeding up if anyone is too close to their target position while still in motion)

Fixed an issue with the Idle Engineer button (after earlier commits)

Added a 'tutorial glow' popup around the Auto Evac button on the Infection Zone Widget

Updated the 'frame anim' images used to the proper UI compression settings

Added a basic FixWorldBuildingDevnameDuplicates (it needs improvements, but was sufficient for now)

Lt's buffed

All weapons have had crit damage reduced by 20%

Humvees now take proper damage from blowup guy

All Humvee gas consumption numbers lowered

Fixed infected spawning in and getting stuck

Adjusted Pivots to 3 way road intersections, for better implementation into Road spline tool.

Honey Bager is back BABY!!! & GC32 (Operator)

Please note the following going forward

Known Bugs

Vehicle slow down issue is a problem we are looking into



New Versioning Number system

We are changing the way we do version numbers to simplify them going into the future. The one will represent a "release" version and the octet following it will the title update or major patch version we are on.

1.2.1

1 = Release version

2 = Title Update (Major Update)

1 = Minior Fix/bug fixes etc

Letter from the Producer

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3186869726433966739

New Roadmap system

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

Trello and the old picture Roadmap system will be removed going into the future.

https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

Experience the outbreak of the Pangu Virus from multiple perspectives across as the brave heroes of the Center for Epidemic Research and Control battle tirelessly to stop the spread of a cataclysmic alien virus that has mutated innocent people into monstrous creatures of unimaginable power

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/

