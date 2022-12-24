 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Caves of Qud update for 24 December 2022

Feature Friday - December 23, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10210495 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

204.49

  • We made some balance changes to the [redacted].

    • Metachrome weapons no longer have a penetration cap.
    • Vastly increased tortoise [redacted] Carapace rank.
    • Vastly increased cragmensch [redacted] AV and strength.
    • Removed the malus for installing cybernetic implants as the hamsa of the [redacted].
    • Gave oddities a new body.

  • Faction delegates should behavior a little more cordially during the Omonporch negotiation.

  • Spark ticks are now considered arachnids.

  • Night-sight interpolators are now considered metal.

  • Made camel bladders a little more common.

  • You no longer rifle through trash (and spend the action cost doing so) while charging through it.

  • Tweaked Triple-Jointed description.

  • Holographic trees now appear more rarely in village farms.

  • Plucking coral polyps while confused now displays a confused name for the polyp.

  • Followers no longer Slam themselves constantly.

  • Fixed a bug that caused hexagonal crystals to always appear magenta.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the sidebar to hide while pressing Shift and entering text.

  • Fixed a bug that caused natural equipment to be damageable.

  • Fixed a bug that caused some dynamic locations to not properly trigger checkpoints.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the numpad workaround for the MacOS13 Unity bug to not register entries in some menus.

  • Fixed a typo in pet Ercolano's description. Redeem this pet again to get the fix.

  • Fixed a body bug with the pet Recall Star.

Below are some additional notes from the Moon Stair patch.

  • You can now delete recipes from your journal.
  • Syphon Vim no longer affects inorganic creatures, as indicated by its rules text.
  • Modern UI text input boxes now escape & and ^ color formatting codes. The new color formatting style (e.g. {{color|shaders}}) still works.
  • Fixed another bug that made point-defense drones fail to fire at thrown objects.
  • Fixed a bug with controller targeting.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the next command to be ignored after you used the Move to Zone Edge command.
  • Fixed a bug that caused creatures to not use Slam.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the game to freeze on the Freehold Games loading screen due to errors loading mods.
  • Fixed a bug that caused build codes with selected gender or pronoun sets to fail to load correctly. This should fix errors with the last character option during character creation.
  • [modding] Added additional logging for ObjectBlueprints.XML errors: missing inherits and missing <objects> tag.
  • [modding] Made the hateReasons and likeReasons on XRL.World.Parts.GenerateFriendOrFoe and GenerateFriendOrFoe_HEB public.

Changed files in this update

Caves of Qud - Windows Depot 333641
  • Loading history…
Caves of Qud - OSX Depot 333642
  • Loading history…
Caves of Qud - Linux Depot 333643
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link