Feature Friday - December 23, 2022

204.49

We made some balance changes to the [redacted]. Metachrome weapons no longer have a penetration cap.

Vastly increased tortoise [redacted] Carapace rank.

Vastly increased cragmensch [redacted] AV and strength.

Removed the malus for installing cybernetic implants as the hamsa of the [redacted].

Gave oddities a new body.

Faction delegates should behavior a little more cordially during the Omonporch negotiation.

Spark ticks are now considered arachnids.

Night-sight interpolators are now considered metal.

Made camel bladders a little more common.

You no longer rifle through trash (and spend the action cost doing so) while charging through it.

Tweaked Triple-Jointed description.

Holographic trees now appear more rarely in village farms.

Plucking coral polyps while confused now displays a confused name for the polyp.

Followers no longer Slam themselves constantly.

Fixed a bug that caused hexagonal crystals to always appear magenta.

Fixed a bug that caused the sidebar to hide while pressing Shift and entering text.

Fixed a bug that caused natural equipment to be damageable.

Fixed a bug that caused some dynamic locations to not properly trigger checkpoints.

Fixed a bug that caused the numpad workaround for the MacOS13 Unity bug to not register entries in some menus.

Fixed a typo in pet Ercolano's description. Redeem this pet again to get the fix.