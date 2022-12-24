Feature Friday - December 23, 2022

204.49
-
We made some balance changes to the [redacted].
- Metachrome weapons no longer have a penetration cap.
- Vastly increased tortoise [redacted] Carapace rank.
- Vastly increased cragmensch [redacted] AV and strength.
- Removed the malus for installing cybernetic implants as the hamsa of the [redacted].
- Gave oddities a new body.
-
Faction delegates should behavior a little more cordially during the Omonporch negotiation.
-
Spark ticks are now considered arachnids.
-
Night-sight interpolators are now considered metal.
-
Made camel bladders a little more common.
-
You no longer rifle through trash (and spend the action cost doing so) while charging through it.
-
Tweaked Triple-Jointed description.
-
Holographic trees now appear more rarely in village farms.
-
Plucking coral polyps while confused now displays a confused name for the polyp.
-
Followers no longer Slam themselves constantly.
-
Fixed a bug that caused hexagonal crystals to always appear magenta.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the sidebar to hide while pressing Shift and entering text.
-
Fixed a bug that caused natural equipment to be damageable.
-
Fixed a bug that caused some dynamic locations to not properly trigger checkpoints.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the numpad workaround for the MacOS13 Unity bug to not register entries in some menus.
-
Fixed a typo in pet Ercolano's description. Redeem this pet again to get the fix.
-
Fixed a body bug with the pet Recall Star.
Below are some additional notes from the Moon Stair patch.
- You can now delete recipes from your journal.
- Syphon Vim no longer affects inorganic creatures, as indicated by its rules text.
- Modern UI text input boxes now escape & and ^ color formatting codes. The new color formatting style (e.g. {{color|shaders}}) still works.
- Fixed another bug that made point-defense drones fail to fire at thrown objects.
- Fixed a bug with controller targeting.
- Fixed a bug that caused the next command to be ignored after you used the Move to Zone Edge command.
- Fixed a bug that caused creatures to not use Slam.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the game to freeze on the Freehold Games loading screen due to errors loading mods.
- Fixed a bug that caused build codes with selected gender or pronoun sets to fail to load correctly. This should fix errors with the last character option during character creation.
- [modding] Added additional logging for ObjectBlueprints.XML errors: missing inherits and missing <objects> tag.
- [modding] Made the hateReasons and likeReasons on XRL.World.Parts.GenerateFriendOrFoe and GenerateFriendOrFoe_HEB public.
Changed files in this update