Hello Demigods!

Hotfix 0.20.1 is now live on Steam and AppLab!

I’ll probably do another hot fix after the holidays to address any extra bugs and/or tweak some power settings, and then start working on Update 0.21, which will have a brand new Power Set, new content, and upgrades to the enemy combat AI.

Happy Holidays, and thank you for an incredible year. I can’t wait to show you all what I have planned for 2023!

Change Logs:

Added Slow Motion Controls during acrobatics.

Added Vive Trackpad Controls for doing Acrobatics.

Added joystick controls for Menu scrolling.

Added Options for Targets Always Enabled, and options for Holsters.

Climbing should now be smoother and less jittery.

Fixed enemies not taking damage from collisions.

Fixed enemy health bars not always displaying correctly.

Cars should no longer revert to a heavier mass when letting go with one hand, but still holding on with the other. Also fixed bug when grabbing with both hands simultaneously.

Fixed most of the odd pedestrian behavior, including the female pedestrian disappearing when ragdoll’d.

Fixed options for Traffic and Pedestrians.

Fixed Save System for Settings and Avatar.

Fixed Menu Positioning bug due to old save data.

Added safety checks for Left Hip Holster.

Added new UI for latest changes in Hero Cave to explain controls and new mechanics.

Updated lighting and Light Probes in Millennium City.

Updated colliders and terrain mesh for Fog Hills.

Added snow material to Fog Hills terrain.