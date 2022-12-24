 Skip to content

Last Gang Standing update for 24 December 2022

Server Browser Overhaul

Last Gang Standing update for 24 December 2022 · Build 10210329

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After 2 nearly months of giving myself a headache trying to fix this I'm proud to announce the server browser now shows an accurate count of how many players are online! You can also see your latency to the server :D
Also if you are running a dedicated server you no longer need to set the servers internal name via command line, it'll now automatically match up to the server name you set in LGSServerConfig.ini

