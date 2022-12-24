After 2 nearly months of giving myself a headache trying to fix this I'm proud to announce the server browser now shows an accurate count of how many players are online! You can also see your latency to the server :D
Also if you are running a dedicated server you no longer need to set the servers internal name via command line, it'll now automatically match up to the server name you set in LGSServerConfig.ini
Last Gang Standing update for 24 December 2022
Server Browser Overhaul
After 2 nearly months of giving myself a headache trying to fix this I'm proud to announce the server browser now shows an accurate count of how many players are online! You can also see your latency to the server :D
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update