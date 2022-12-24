 Skip to content

Mutilate-a-Doll 2 update for 24 December 2022

The Naughty List

The Naughty List is a new minigame containing dolls that have somehow managed to be naughty.

You'll also get an assortment of randomly-generated gifts to deal with them, like a good little helper.

