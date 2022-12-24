 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Click Real Fast update for 24 December 2022

Click Real Fast Together

Share · View all patches · Build 10210278 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

T'is the season to Click Real Fast. Did you happen to get a new mouse for Christmas? How about a keyboard or controller? Well, be sure to test its durability this holiday season by clicking real fast, with Click Real Fast.

Everything is better together... For the price of less-than-a-chocolate-bar, you can get the ultimate clicking game. Make sure to get a copy for all of your friends too, so you can prove that you don't click real slow.

Connect using Online multiplayer, or through Local Area Network (LAN). Play with 1 friend, or up to 100 (if you have that many).

Changelog 2022-12-24:

  • Added Online multiplayer

  • Added LAN multiplayer

  • Added rich presence support for multiplayer

  • Added multiplayer saving

  • Increased autosave frequency (60 seconds to 5 seconds)

  • Fixed UI text alignment for various aspect ratios

  • Fixed some errors if game is played when Steam is not initialized

  • Fixed cursor when unpausing

  • Fixed save file not saving

  • Fixed settings file not saving

  • Fixed Hebrew localization missing all characters

Click Real Fast, defining the future one click at a time

Changed files in this update

Depot 2215691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link