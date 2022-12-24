Click Real Fast Together

T'is the season to Click Real Fast. Did you happen to get a new mouse for Christmas? How about a keyboard or controller? Well, be sure to test its durability this holiday season by clicking real fast, with Click Real Fast.

Everything is better together... For the price of less-than-a-chocolate-bar, you can get the ultimate clicking game. Make sure to get a copy for all of your friends too, so you can prove that you don't click real slow.

Connect using Online multiplayer, or through Local Area Network (LAN). Play with 1 friend, or up to 100 (if you have that many).

Changelog 2022-12-24:

Added Online multiplayer

Added LAN multiplayer

Added rich presence support for multiplayer

Added multiplayer saving

Increased autosave frequency (60 seconds to 5 seconds)

Fixed UI text alignment for various aspect ratios

Fixed some errors if game is played when Steam is not initialized

Fixed cursor when unpausing

Fixed save file not saving

Fixed settings file not saving

Fixed Hebrew localization missing all characters

Click Real Fast, defining the future one click at a time