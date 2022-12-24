Click Real Fast Together

T'is the season to Click Real Fast. Did you happen to get a new mouse for Christmas? How about a keyboard or controller? Well, be sure to test its durability this holiday season by clicking real fast, with Click Real Fast.
Everything is better together... For the price of less-than-a-chocolate-bar, you can get the ultimate clicking game. Make sure to get a copy for all of your friends too, so you can prove that you don't click real slow.
Connect using Online multiplayer, or through Local Area Network (LAN). Play with 1 friend, or up to 100 (if you have that many).
Changelog 2022-12-24:
-
Added Online multiplayer
-
Added LAN multiplayer
-
Added rich presence support for multiplayer
-
Added multiplayer saving
-
Increased autosave frequency (60 seconds to 5 seconds)
-
Fixed UI text alignment for various aspect ratios
-
Fixed some errors if game is played when Steam is not initialized
-
Fixed cursor when unpausing
-
Fixed save file not saving
-
Fixed settings file not saving
-
Fixed Hebrew localization missing all characters
Click Real Fast, defining the future one click at a time
Changed files in this update