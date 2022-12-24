A small Christmas patch

Hello every one!

We wanted to wish you a Merry QuestMas and a Happy New Year!

Thank you for your support and for staying with us!

We wanted to tell you that we are working on the game though a little bit slow, we have some ideas for a few rooms, but we can’t show it to you yet until we create a lot more rooms to finish the second Chapter. We are planning to add an achievement system in the game soon.

For now, we issued a small update where we totally changed the network system of the game, this system will make the network more secure and reliable and should make it work faster. We also added some small X-mas decorations for you to bring some festivity in your life.

