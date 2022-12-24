 Skip to content

Lovely Planet Remix update for 24 December 2022

Update 38.3 - Rating System

Update 38.3 - Rating System

24 December 2022 · Build 10210181

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I Rate This Update ★★★★★

This update replaces the old Thumbs Up/Down system with a more accurate star rating system!

Really enjoyed a level you just played? Or do you feel it's not as polished as the rest? Leave a rating out of 5 stars so we can get more accurate feedback for each level individually.

To the side of the stars is a number that shows the global average. In an upcoming update, we'll also display total votes for each level and show these ratings in the level select menu as well!

Cheers & Merry Christmas 🎄

