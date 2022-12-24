Last patch before Christmas 0.5.054

Hey all,

Another quick patch to address some bugs that crept in. I'm sorry for all the crazy patches this past few days. We are a very small team that have been worked to the bone trying to get the game perfect for all of you.

We are competing under very small timeframes and can't get every issue addressed each patch.

I'm usually of the mind that getting more patches out quickly to address as many issues as we can is still better than waiting longer to fix them all at once.

We hope you all have a fantastic end of year, see below for the patch notes

~ Julian

+ New additions and small changes this patch:

Woodsman Wood Wrecker can now cut down hardwood trees.

! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch: