Merry Christmas!

Don't forget to stay tuned on the 25th to receive and open your gifts!

A pair of presents will be waiting for you for limited time on your Workbench tree!

From 0:00h 25th until 0:00h 26th on UTC time.



A NEW FEATURE WITH US

We know that roulettes are not for everyone, but we know that making easy money is. So take advantage of it while we are learning to calibrate it.

You can win, Cash, DawgCard money, Markers and more Mysterious things!



Use this system with responsibly. Spins are only with DawgCard money.

Check full changelog in-game!