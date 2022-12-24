Update 0.3 provides some various bug fixes and improvements to the game, such as:
- Fixed an issue with "Camp Defense" survival map.
- Fixed an issue with "Unexpected Turn" survival map where the zombies won't attack you.
- Fixed an issue with some audio problems.
- Fixed some issues with the campaign mode.
- General improvements and bug fixes.
If you encounter any bug or have any suggestion to the dev team, Feel free to reahc out on our discord: https://discord.gg/Y78a4jNR
Thank you for your patience and support!
Changed files in this update