Outbreak 2030 update for 24 December 2022

Update 0.3

24 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.3 provides some various bug fixes and improvements to the game, such as:

  • Fixed an issue with "Camp Defense" survival map.
  • Fixed an issue with "Unexpected Turn" survival map where the zombies won't attack you.
  • Fixed an issue with some audio problems.
  • Fixed some issues with the campaign mode.
  • General improvements and bug fixes.

If you encounter any bug or have any suggestion to the dev team, Feel free to reahc out on our discord: https://discord.gg/Y78a4jNR

Thank you for your patience and support!

