Share · View all patches · Build 10209843 · Last edited 24 December 2022 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Update 0.3 provides some various bug fixes and improvements to the game, such as:

Fixed an issue with "Camp Defense" survival map.

Fixed an issue with "Unexpected Turn" survival map where the zombies won't attack you.

Fixed an issue with some audio problems.

Fixed some issues with the campaign mode.

General improvements and bug fixes.

If you encounter any bug or have any suggestion to the dev team, Feel free to reahc out on our discord: https://discord.gg/Y78a4jNR

Thank you for your patience and support!