The Isle update for 24 December 2022

Update #6 Now Live!

Update #6 Now Live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey Islanders,

Tear apart your prey and treat yourself to their innards. Update 6 brings forth the first iteration of gore, gifting each dinosaur with a plethora of delectable organs to feast upon. Meat, fresh and otherwise will impact your diet positively or negatively based on what part of a corpse you eat and how old it is. Utilize scent to select the best bits for yourself, leaving the rest for the scavengers. A discerning carnivore is drawn to death but wary of decay.

Changelog 0.10.69.19

Additions

  • Added new diet combinations and effects
  • Added Thrash ability for carnivores. Hold LMB and move camera to the left/right quickly while carrying a corpse to initiate it
  • Added experimental human character. Toggle on with bEnableHumans=true in server Game.ini
  • Added Pterodactylus Scavenger AI
  • Added support for Eye Colour customisation in skin system
  • Added extra condition to destroy fruits if they fall down from landscape
  • Added chicken pinned animation
  • Added support for default pinned and pinned front animations
  • Added support for night vision range to scale with growth and diets
  • Added new Compsognathus animations and some changes to sessions
  • Added breath to end of Carnotaurus pain sounds
  • Gave all dinos a small z offset on camera when landing (jump or fall)
  • Added compression and limiting to master soundclass
  • Setup large hollow wood footstep sounds
  • Setup Large nature (firm) wood footsteps
  • Added new system for corpse scent
  • Added support for custom corpse scenting ranges
  • Added minimum camera height for very little dinos
  • Added angle check when performing "near pounce"
  • Added Pickup special condition for Pteranodon
  • Added new Dryosaurus dodge
  • Added sounds to chicken idle and attack
  • Setup blunt impacts for abilities hit
  • Added sounds to new Dryosaurus dodge
  • Added New blood VFX for different attack types
  • Added Camera lock when eating/drinking
  • Added more frog sounds to swamp night ambience
  • Added more daytime swamp one shots
  • Added lots more jungle bird one shot sounds
  • Added more sounds to jungle, more ambient sound tweaks
  • Added flies on non-fresh corpses
  • Added more tree creak one shots
  • Added wind one shots to beach ambiencezone
  • Added support for latch climbing out of water
  • Added more coastal bird and land fauna one shots to beach ambience
  • Added jump Fixed to Hypsilophodon and Pteranodon
  • Added support for swimming in sloped water (rivers)
  • Added slowdown the mouse sensitivity for the camera lock
  • Added jungle night ambience to overcast cue
  • Added system to prevent human head/camera clipping in walls
  • Added system to prevent camera clipping in walls for dinos when zoomed in
  • Added game settings to show fps/ping and disable physics foliage
  • Added new loading screen
  • Added footsteps to boar locomotion animation
  • Added footsteps to chicken, deer, goat, frog, turtle
  • Added human kick sound cues
  • Added sounds when colliding with foliage
  • Added human footstep audio
  • Added new Ribs Meat mesh and Skeleton Mesh for most playables
  • Setup all dinos gore Morphs
  • Added AMD FSR2 plugin
  • Added more game settings for DLAA, NIS and FSR2
  • Added support to attack corpses in order to expose the organs (must hit middle)
  • Setup eyes blink and white eyes for corpses
  • Added ability to attack burrows
  • Added support for different directional montages for swimming on surface or underwater
  • Added solution to organs sometimes falling through floor after it is tossed
  • Added Pachycephalosaurus Headbutt Pre audio
  • Added different scent icons for rotten corpses and bones
  • Added and improved existing cerato sounds
  • Added new fleshimpact sound to attacking corpses
  • Added crouched kick animation for human
  • Added organ types to avoid cannibalism
  • Added some human accessories, replaced bodysuit
  • Added human lunged pose
  • Added new line of sight check for AI
  • Added Hypsilophodon Spit clean for humans
  • Added some loading screen hints
  • Added can't grab message when close to a too heavy fruit
  • Added living check to knockdowns
  • Added support for meat chunks/gore to have Rotten shader
  • Added rotten overtime for organs, if they exist on the body

Enhancements

  • Made faction select nest button green when public eggs are available
  • Made charge cancel when running off a ledge
  • Improved swimming movement
  • Material corrections to dinosaurs
  • Made carnivores to stop movement completely if eating a corpse is succesful
  • Made Deinosuchuss not receive eat hint when getting close to a corpse if lunge carrying
  • Reduced juv Pachycephalosaurus 3 call volume
  • Improved latch accuracy, reduced trace calls, added capsule rotation
  • Small performance improvements for Schooling fishes
  • Made Stegosaurus not drop stuff in mouth if tail attack, but drops if a target is impaled
  • Visual adjustments to Lunge
  • Jungle foliage across the board color corrected
  • Improved latch rotation, reduced jittering
  • Reduced acceleration rate for Pteranodon running takeoff
  • Small change to Carnotaurus pinned loop copy (used for lunge)
  • Some improvements to medium footsteps intensity and volume
  • Adjusted Skin/Faction/Char/SpawnZone panels to allow going back from/to skin system
  • Adjusted Elite fish weights
  • Improved Omniraptor pounce dismount animation
  • Avoid screen hints when in spec mode
  • Adjusted pickup speeds overall
  • Give player small alert with stomach flashing when near to vomit
  • Enabled scent when in mud
  • Volume adjustment to Deinosuchus and Stegosaurus call
  • Slightly reduced UI sounds volume
  • Vocal volume balancing, reduced limiter post gain slightly
  • Reduced attenuation falloff on underwater movement sounds
  • Restored swimming end solution
  • Enable Hypsilophodon spit in mud
  • Made eggs auto rot if the occupier dies
  • Removed cooldown if the attack cancels
  • Made Carnotaurus charge trace length velocity based
  • Improved resting transition for Deinosuchus with fractured legs
  • Balance and improvements to beach ambiences audio
  • Tweaked plains ambient sounds
  • Made anti gamma slightly brighter instead of black
  • Updated DLSS plugin
  • Force Pteranodon to fall if pounced and flight had started
  • Adjusted Crab, frog, chicken and rabbit weights
  • Made directional attacks uncrouch the player
  • Made reseting requested speed possible when unpossessed
  • Avoid battle musics if damager or target are too small in comparison
  • Avoid pounce to cancel charge
  • Disabled knockdown and stagger on lunged dinos
  • Updated Diet status info in profiler UI
  • Below server name, also show player amount in dino profiler
  • Made courting only require one animation loop
  • Made Dryosaurus dodge blend in durations shorter
  • Slightly increased navigation radius finder for rabbits
  • Slightly reduced volume of Deinosuchus calls
  • Made scent widget show only 90 degrees instead of 360
  • Adjusted Pteranodon carry location
  • Replaced old blood splatters from normal attacks
  • Optimizations to multiple shader
  • Blocked Lunge, Pounce and Headbutt during Hatchling stage
  • Block Pickup during Hatchling Stage
  • Made juvenile pouncers take more stamina damage, made stamina damage be based on the bucker's attack power
  • Increased distance for rabbit to burrow when character nearby
  • Removed forced Compsognathus spawn on nest build
  • Adjusted velocity limit for latching onto a wall to make it easier for juvs
  • Increased AI predator avoidance distance
  • Improved scav flee directions
  • Increased Dryosaurus dodge stamina cost to match jump
  • Made nest building be cancelled when the abiltiy ends in any way
  • Greatly reduced water refraction from the underside on the swamp material
  • Adjusted gravity with dino growth
  • Increased delay for when check speeds should start, to avoid issues when load takes too long
  • Changed Utahraptor to Omniraptor
  • River material height lowered around camera
  • Made quick log perform a save and reload instead of repossessing
  • Reduced the wind on the water lilies
  • Removed a couple of busy loops from coastal ambience bedding
  • Improved air turn behaviour after releasing/jumping off from latching latch
  • Avoid camera lock if moving while grazing
  • Increased cerato iris size
  • Made latch jump off follow the camera pitch
  • Gave flies a floor offset when spawned
  • reduced jungle tree creak one shots volume
  • Reduced plains morning birds one shots to just songbirds and balanced with one shots volume
  • Made certain fruits to break when hitting the floor when falling from the tree, such as coconut, papaya and jackfruit
  • Gave Camera lock a default 30º offset in any direction
  • Improved swimming in sloped water
  • Optimized swimming on horizontal water
  • Made claw swipe sound occlude underwater, reduced volume of Hypsilophodon feathers
  • Updated Carnivores diets
  • Made flies to despawn if corpse is carried/dragged, then re spawn when dropped
  • Increased volume variability of jungle and swamp one shots
  • Made bucking ability end when out of stamina
  • Avoid Flies to spawn when corpse is in water
  • Increased dino air control from 0.05 to 0.15
  • Made nest incubation time update when laying eggs
  • Made drinking prompt only show when walking
  • Adapts the camera lock right or left depending which direction player were looking before locking the camera during eat/drink
  • Made Pteranodon Max zoom shorter when flying
  • Disabled bone fracture when parrying head buttbutt and almost nullified damage
  • Adjustments to vocal curves and attenuations
  • Made compies sprint and more reactive when harrassing
  • Increased food values for some small animals such as rabbit, frog, crab and chicken (might be too much now)
  • Disabled tap to sprint when swimming
  • Improved Pterodactylus wing flaps and added membrane sound layer
  • Changed human sprint animation
  • Improved system preventing looking down your own neck as a human
  • Replaced human swim forward animations
  • Improved swimming hand pose
  • Improved human carrying hand pose
  • Replaced deep mud med walk and trot footsteps
  • Replaced small deep mud trot and walk footsteps
  • Improved human resting pose
  • Improved human sleep pose
  • Changed corpse smell timer end condition
  • Made flies to also try to spawn during carcass phase
  • Set up prone enter/exit animations
  • Disabled meat chunks pickup when corpse has changed to skeleton
  • Updated non nav mesh movement system
  • Disabled sideways prone movement
  • Disabled being prone in water
  • Disabled human wallowing
  • Enabled moving onto mud while crouched/prone
  • Made fruits to have overall more food
  • Decreased Pteranodon swim slow speed
  • Disabled float in water once full skeleton
  • Enabled going crouched and prone in mud
  • Adjusted flashlight spotlight location
  • Avoided camera lock when wallowing
  • Allow Scent when carrying or dragging something
  • Made turtle call less frequently
  • Updated medium and large gore sounds, adjustments to gore sound synch for Carnotaurus and Deinosuchus eat, pick up and swallow animations
  • Updates to pounce to reduce jitterings
  • Improved Headbutt stuttering caused by lag compensation
  • Avoided wallow hint for humans
  • Made zoom scale more with dino size
  • Updated small gore sounds and updated gore sound synch on Pteranodon and Omniraptor eat, grab and swallow animations
  • Improvements to Deinosuchus adult and juvenile eat animations gore sounds
  • Improvements to Deinosuchus grab and swallow sounds
  • Made trying to latch uncrouch the player
  • Made Carnotaurus cancel charging if it breaks its legs
  • Disabled eating/drinking when moving
  • Made Grazing to have half the walk speed and half the rotation rate
  • Disabled Deinosuchus water sense effects on the surface
  • Made leaving a group make you lose access to your nest, but keep it for the other player as a single parent
  • Made courting lose access to the current nests of both players
  • Made dinos unpair when kicked from a group
  • Avoided being able to Thrash skeletons
  • Avoided Thrash ability when flying
  • Improved fish reaction and flee speeds
  • Disabled speed check for grazing and swallowing, adjusted eating/drinking to trot speed
  • Avoid herbivores to be able to attack corpses
  • Slowed down human eating loop
  • Improved human camera when going prone while looking far off to the side
  • Adjusted corpse smell ranges
  • Made carcass use the normal scent icon
  • Made chunks/organs not "teleport" when dropped from mouth
  • Turned the opacity of the river underwater surface up
  • Trimmed silence at beginning of gore impact large sound
  • Made Pteranodon not drop things when crashing
  • Made food type update on the corpse smell sphere
  • Made nutrients to decay slower than hunger
  • Reduced size of skin code text in dino profiler
  • Changed diet indicator colors
  • Allow moving while swallowing
  • Avoid camera lock when swallowing
  • Changed blood locked icon visibility order
  • Disabled thrash while swimming
  • Improved human flashlight grip
  • Updated feeding to work with the new diet system
  • Made feeding impossible if hunger and thirst are 0% and the dino has no nutrients
  • Imported Fixed human clothes, changed pants, added baseball hat
  • Increased food value for Melon
  • Improved human flashlight
  • Disabled flashlight while eating or drinking
  • Optimization to blood decal shader.
  • Avoid Hatchlings to be able to open bodies
  • Adjusted some UI to avoid resolution issues
  • Disabled Ctrl action when latching for non climbers
  • Disabled head fracture animation when sleeping
  • Avoid Hypsilophodon spit clear when carrying something
  • Improved human kick "whoosh" sound
  • Changed volume of Deinosuchus water sense sound and bush rustle sound
  • Changed Omniraptor pounce vocal attenuation
  • Reduced volume of hatchling water sense sound
  • Changed attenuation on generic vomit sounds
  • Ensured Deinosuchus makes vocal sound when spat on by Hypsilophodon
  • Improved synch of Tenontosaurus pounced/buck sounds
  • Decreased headbutt down post wait time
  • Blocked free look when grazing
  • Enabled pre cache shader
  • Updated human meshes, disabled blinking
  • Adjusted pounce dismount distance

Balance

Global Mechanics

Mud

Attacks now blocked by mud:

  • Pachycephalosaurus Ram
  • Carnotaurus Charge
  • Omniraptor Pounce
  • Tenotosaurus Kick
  • Dryosaurus Dodge
  • Any Jump-based ability

Fractures

  • Leg fractures do not heal while standing
  • Body fracture stamina drain increased

Diets

  • Malnutrition growth rate decreased
  • Nutrient drain set to 10% longer than Hunger time
  • Juvenile Carnivore diets enabled

Growth Times

  • Growth times reduced globally to fit new diet system changes
Carnotaurus

Special Ability: Charge

  • Stamina drain reduced
  • Charge speed bonus decreased
  • Turn rate adjusted for sprint and charge

Bucking

  • Stamina damage per tick increased
Deinosuchus

Special Ability: Lunge

  • Lunge recoil damage increased significantly
Dryosaurus

Dodge

  • Stamina cost increased

Bucking

  • Stamina damage per tick increased
Pachycephalosaurus

Special Ability: Ram

  • Sound cue added to charge up

Bleed Resistance

  • Bleed resistance increased
Omniraptor

Special Ability: Pounce

  • Latch damage per tick decreased
  • Failed Pounce recovery speed decreased (faster)

Bucking

  • Stamina damage per tick increased
Stegosaurus

Bucking

  • Stamina damage per tick increased
Tenontosaurus

Bucking

  • Stamina damage per tick increased

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Carnotaurus turn rate
  • Fixed free horizontal flight when out of stamina
  • Fixed mouse issue in spawnzone select
  • Attempt to force eating montage to stop when getting pinned
  • Avoid dig animation to be interrupted if button released after plant mesh is swapped
  • Fixed beg ending abruptly for some species
  • Fixed attempt to vomit reset after safelogout
  • Fixed pounce playing lunge animation sometimes after killing pinned AI
  • Fixed Deinosuchus idle sound playing underwater
  • Fixed Omniraptor silhouette in dino profiler
  • Fixed attempt to pounce/knockdown animation transitions
  • Fixed vomit audio playing log in from save
  • Fixed carnivore eating causing instant break
  • Fixed camera destroy before faction select UI appear
  • Fixed latch movement speed on slopes
  • Fixed pounce start and pounce start sprint animation transitions
  • Fixed mouth blood mask not setting when grabbing a meat chunk
  • Fixed water hint appearing when lunge carrying
  • Fixed being able to jump and drink at the same time
  • Fixed admin DM's not working
  • Fixed Rabbit sometimes playing Omniraptor broadcast
  • Fixed Pterodactylus land sound issue
  • Fixed no sound on Tenontosaurus buck
  • Fixed Carnotaurus footsteps modulation on forest
  • Fixed Carnotaurus bite silent when head is underwater
  • Fixed injured Deinosuchus animations acting up
  • Fixed Hypsilophodon tail staying charged after breaking a leg
  • Fixed water walking trace channel
  • Fixed Stegosaurus jitter after secondary attack
  • Fixed Deinosuchus lunges being audible when Deinosuchus is underwater while camera is above
  • Fixed Deinosuchus hatchling using small footsteps instead of tiny on dirt terrain
  • Fixed Stegosaurus movement and animation mismatch when facing straight forward
  • Fixed alt attack letting players spam bite in mud/water/air
  • Fixed juvie Pteranodon air brake speed
  • Fixed Pteranodon head fracture causing leg issues
  • Fixed tail physics jittering when walking in water
  • Fixed Deinosuchus nose blocking Hypsilophodon spit
  • Fixed Deinosuchus bite vocal not crossfading properly
  • Fixed Hypsilophodon bobbing underwater
  • Fixed pounce miss recovery animation cancel when landing on mud
  • Fixed issues with meah chunks near bodies
  • Fixed dino blood mouth in water not getting cleaned
  • Fixed not able to drag Pterodactylus
  • Fixed head butt parry and Fixed miss canceling in mud
  • Fixed announcement message issue
  • Fixed to player corpses not showing in Spec Mode
  • Fixed lunge early end in mud
  • Fixed Pounce start effect
  • Fixed AI locked in pinned animation if only tapping
  • Fixed Toggle command frogs spawn in river
  • Fixed drag loops playing on Carnotaurus blind and Deinosuchus eat animations
  • Fixed vomit alert UI not showing up
  • Fixed attempt to fish school scale issue
  • Fixed attempt to pounce canceling so fast that causes input lock into targets
  • Fixed Spec Mode stack NV layers
  • Fixed attempt to damage scale issues
  • Fixed rabbit burrowing on non diggable surfaces
  • Fixed rabbit burrows on slopes
  • Fixed rabbit teleporting and burrowing out rotation/location
  • Check for navigation target being underwater to all AI
  • Fixed rabbits going into water
  • Fixed Compsognathus spawning in deep mud
  • Fixed attempt to Debris eating lock issues
  • Fixed Buck Abilities not having damage attribute setup
  • Fixed Status values for growth boosts from diet
  • Fixed some UI status
  • Added exception for AI attacking spectator pawns
  • Fixed Dryosaurus dodge using bite when swimming or jumping
  • Fixed issue with laying egg into a nest that's being damaged
  • Adjusted vomit indicator scale causing it to appear even when 0
  • Fixed jitteriness when latching onto walls
  • Fixed courted characters unpairing from unpossession
  • Fixed going into spectator breaking grouping
  • Fixed for AI not having oxygen/health decay
  • Fixed full servers not showing in server list
  • Fixed invisible chickens
  • Fixed Deinosuchus alt attack issue in mud
  • Fixed Deinosuchus injured animations
  • Fixed pounce locking target after pin
  • Fixed Lunge causing input lock after releasing target
  • Fixed extra sound layer of one shots in ambient zones
  • Fixed Lungeshake swimming animation not playing
  • Fixed scenting objects inside the character when the range is 0
  • Fixed scavenger crash for nests
  • Fixed scavenger dynamic chase/flee
  • Fixed jumping not working sometimes
  • Fixed Frog having Omniraptor vocals
  • Fixed Edible plants not showing correctly in compass
  • Fixed issues with ragdoll during carry
  • Fixed lunge shake swimming montage
  • Fixed resurfacing for dinos without resurfacing animation
  • Fixed managing rotten eggs while holding debris
  • Fixed juveniles playing adult montages
  • Fixed Pounce buck stamina
  • Fixed a couple wrong slot combinations and some UI info
  • Fixed bucking without stamina
  • Fixed issues with diet combinations regarding amount of each nutrients
  • Fixed attempt to vomit montage not being interrupted sometimes
  • Fixed loading saves on respawn when not necessary
  • Fixed player´s corpses not showing in spec mode
  • Fixed Dryosaurus dodge not using stamina
  • Fixed idle stamina regen
  • Fixed wrong data type error for finding full sessions
  • Fixed swamp water normal tiling too small
  • Fixed crabs swimming below the water surface
  • Fixed duplicate entries when using name filter server list
  • Fixed for group names showing on re-render if tags disabled
  • Fixed jungle ambience playing day sounds at night
  • Fixed moss direction on juvenile ceiba tree bark
  • Fixed sky using wrong skylight color during partly cloudy weather
  • Fixed leaves and roots spawning on cliffs
  • Adjusted Ceiba Tree Collisions.
  • Fixed an issue with swallowing blocking pickup or input lock eating
  • Fixed some unoptimized assets
  • Fixed Ocean water collision
  • Fixed river PP volume being detected for swimming instead of just the surface mesh
  • Fixed cloud settings
  • Fixed Carnotaurus, Tenontosaurus and Stegosaurus not playing walk footstep sounds
  • Fixed Carnotaurus charge vocal triggering when falling
  • Fixed character turning after stopping when swimming
  • Fixed pickup issue when trying to pick a meat chunk from the floor
  • Fixed bug that sometimes caused Pickup to trigger Drag just once
  • Fixed Deinosuchus blind sounds
  • Fixed human crouch using wrong footsteps
  • Fixed Jump land notifies sometimes not firing.
  • Fixed and adjustments to vocals and reverb levels
  • Fixed going underwater on sloped water
  • Fixed Deinosuchus neck montages
  • Corrected ScentRange and NV range growth scale.
  • Fixed Deinosuchus submerging in rivers while moving
  • Fixed bobbing on water by holding space
  • Fixed water surface jittering
  • Fixed Pteranodon neck blending bone
  • Fixed animation notify effects checking for walk speed when swimming
  • Fixed not sinking in rivers
  • Fixed issue with water detection
  • Fixed flies spawning before time, if dragged
  • Fixed tracking not working
  • Fixed swallow causing engine freeze, input lock and other random effects
  • Fixed directional attacks consuming stamina with broken legs
  • Fixed Preferred foods info in dino panel
  • Fixed prone jittering
  • Fixed issues with underwater montage blending
  • Fixed Deinosuchus water and swim broadcast blocked after first use
  • Fixed issues with partial montage blending
  • Fixed Lunge animation jittering
  • Fixed Eat_Out animations not playing
  • Fixed for persistent sensitivity
  • Fixed camera pitch limits affecting admin pawn
  • Fixed corpse desync
  • Fixed crab ragdoll issue
  • Fixed human jittering when sprinting
  • Fixed controller crash on input move forward
  • Fixed rare crash when teleporting
  • Fixed a trace camera colliding with meat chunks and other dynamic objects
  • Fixed headbutt not dropping fruits
  • Fixed Deinosuchus lunge playing FX underwater
  • Fixed issue of fishes dying without oxygen
  • Added prevention for looking down human character's neck
  • Fixed human looking towards velocity when kicking
  • Fixed character capsule not being scaled for simulated clients when going prone
  • Fixed Deinosuchus trot footsteps not audible
  • Fixed human walk steps inaudible and Fixed human using tiny footsteps
  • Fixed fracture health regen
  • Fixed a couple issues when Headbutt and Pounce interact with one another
  • Fixed coconut auto fall issue when rammed, which reset the mesh
  • Fixed Footprint and Blood splat negative size turning them invisible
  • Fixed Deinosuchus vocal interruption fail
  • Fixed other Deinosuchus animations being stuck in horizontal
  • Fixed Carnotaurus getting up too soon after knockdown, not letting the montage finish in time
  • Fixed animation issue when pouncing a crouched human
  • Fixed attempt to river multi PP layers
  • Fixed animals footsteps not setup correctly
  • Fixed human camera location
  • Fixed Rabbit not being susceptible to pounce, inability to swim or not floating on death
  • Fixed Boar T_pose once latched by any pounce type ability
  • Fixed corpses not floating in water
  • Fixed Flies wrong position after carry
  • Fixed Compsognathus not being interactable
  • Small Fix for "Diet Deteriorating" in dino profiler
  • Fixed prone camera jitter when turning
  • Fixed humans not vomiting
  • Fixed human animation jitter in some cases
  • Fixed jumping when prone
  • Fixed Mushroom not applying debuffs
  • Fixed human terrain alignment when crawling onto mud
  • Fixed small value symbol in dino profiler
  • Change to reference client side for pickup to avoid issues during swimming
  • Fixed fish rotations and finalized movement/fleeing
  • Fixed corpse detection issue when bone if dropped from carry/drag
  • Fixed attempt to skin system showing up for humans
  • Fixed Salt Lick applying effect before animation ends
  • Fixed to Stomach highest nutrient not working
  • Fixed to diet issue regarding juveniles been set until full adult
  • Fixed human eat/swallow issues
  • Fixed 180 direction attack animations sometimes not matching the turn direction
  • Fixed human camera going under the floor in some animations
  • Fixed corpse smell sphere radius not updating for clients
  • Fixed latch on failing if it incorrectly detects sloped walls as ground
  • Fixed human colliding with ragdolls
  • Fixed Humans not able to drag bodies
  • Fixed issue of carrying causing stuttering on human pawn
  • Fixed to Mango and Orange tree weird behaviors when respawning fruits
  • Fixed Pteranodon sometimes not playing crash landed animation
  • Disabled hatchlings auto pick up besides Deinosuchus
  • Fixed FSR mode not setting the UI value on load
  • Added male fertility check for egg laying prompt
  • Fixed DLAA default UI value not setting on load
  • Fixed not able to pick organs from corpse if they spawned from attack
  • Fixed animations for changing standing/crouching/prone state while turning
  • Fixed not able to drag Compsognathus corpse
  • Fixed to DLAA getting disabled on apply during gameplay on the map
  • Fixed courting issues if someone unpairs too soon
  • Fixed heal command not stopping delayed vomit
  • Fixed human sleeping animation
  • Fixed for the skeletons flying
  • Fixed to not starting with a full slot as juvenile
  • Fixed attempt to Lunge elite fishes issue client side
  • Fixed fog line on Spiro
  • Fixed Stegosaurus tail attack not working in mud
  • Fixed dinosaurs not being assigned team IDs if they have no default controller
  • Fixed food amount and bite attack causing inconsistences on gore material
  • Fixed swallow not giving nutrients
  • Fixed Carnotaurus knockdown idle sound issue
  • Fixed Deinosuchus terrain alignment to water floor
  • Fixed meat pieces coming out from skeletons when eating them
  • Fixed scent icons not updating for Rotten and Bones
  • Fixed fruits showing wrong scent icon
  • Fixed Pumpkin and Melon not showing scent icon
  • Fixed eyes color not loading properly
  • Avoid blood VFX when skeleton is dragged/carried
  • Avoid skin checks/save for humans
  • Fixed Night vision range updating for other nearby clients too
  • Fixed corpse bite sound using the corpse instead of the owner DT
  • Fixed human shirt clipping
  • Fixed human ragdoll and not able to be dragged/carried
  • Fixed lunge failing on server when sometimes target isn´t valid
  • Fixed montages not resetting to full body properly
  • Fixed human animations not playing when looking up
  • Fixed requesting spawns in nests with dead parents
  • Fixed issue of eating plant piece and not able to graze after
  • Fixed to issue of corpse disappearing before becoming bone
  • Fixed pumpkins despawning or falling though map on startup
  • Fixed humans seeing other characters names
  • Fixed human mesh being distorted
  • Fixed human clipping issue when drinking
  • Fixed decals showing on human meshes
  • Fixed model only visible in high settings in skin preview
  • Fixed human drinking animation thumb pose
  • Fixed character group admin being reset on new invite
  • Fixed Ambient Animals not moving correctly
  • Fixed some growth boots values set on diet combinations
  • Fixed diet % values after vomiting
  • Fixed occlusion channel on non-call vocals attenuation
  • Fixed Omniraptor jump vocal sometimes not triggering
  • Fixed meat or piece getting stuck if the player died while swallowing
  • Fixed "invisible" meat/plant/organs
  • Fixed skimming not working, affected Deinosuchus too
  • Fixed juvenile Deinosuchus water bite vfx issue
  • Fixed jungle bush imposters not aligning with mesh properly
  • Fixed flashlight harsh edges
  • Fixed slow jumping fish and set all niagara schools to same effect
  • Fixed rare condition where a nutrient slot is locked
  • Fixed a pounce check to avoid skipping the animation when activating it on the floor
  • Fixed NV range and Scent range scalling too much
  • Fixed settings widget issues with different resolutions
  • Fixed boar animations
  • Fixed boar ignoring some targets
  • Fixed boar attacking AI
  • Fixed boars attacking dead things

