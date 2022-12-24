Update #6 Now Live!

Hey Islanders,

Tear apart your prey and treat yourself to their innards. Update 6 brings forth the first iteration of gore, gifting each dinosaur with a plethora of delectable organs to feast upon. Meat, fresh and otherwise will impact your diet positively or negatively based on what part of a corpse you eat and how old it is. Utilize scent to select the best bits for yourself, leaving the rest for the scavengers. A discerning carnivore is drawn to death but wary of decay.

Changelog 0.10.69.19

Additions

Added new diet combinations and effects

Added Thrash ability for carnivores. Hold LMB and move camera to the left/right quickly while carrying a corpse to initiate it

Added experimental human character. Toggle on with bEnableHumans=true in server Game.ini

Added Pterodactylus Scavenger AI

Added support for Eye Colour customisation in skin system

Added extra condition to destroy fruits if they fall down from landscape

Added chicken pinned animation

Added support for default pinned and pinned front animations

Added support for night vision range to scale with growth and diets

Added new Compsognathus animations and some changes to sessions

Added breath to end of Carnotaurus pain sounds

Gave all dinos a small z offset on camera when landing (jump or fall)

Added compression and limiting to master soundclass

Setup large hollow wood footstep sounds

Setup Large nature (firm) wood footsteps

Added new system for corpse scent

Added support for custom corpse scenting ranges

Added minimum camera height for very little dinos

Added angle check when performing "near pounce"

Added Pickup special condition for Pteranodon

Added new Dryosaurus dodge

Added sounds to chicken idle and attack

Setup blunt impacts for abilities hit

Added sounds to new Dryosaurus dodge

Added New blood VFX for different attack types

Added Camera lock when eating/drinking

Added more frog sounds to swamp night ambience

Added more daytime swamp one shots

Added lots more jungle bird one shot sounds

Added more sounds to jungle, more ambient sound tweaks

Added flies on non-fresh corpses

Added more tree creak one shots

Added wind one shots to beach ambiencezone

Added support for latch climbing out of water

Added more coastal bird and land fauna one shots to beach ambience

Added jump Fixed to Hypsilophodon and Pteranodon

Added support for swimming in sloped water (rivers)

Added slowdown the mouse sensitivity for the camera lock

Added jungle night ambience to overcast cue

Added system to prevent human head/camera clipping in walls

Added system to prevent camera clipping in walls for dinos when zoomed in

Added game settings to show fps/ping and disable physics foliage

Added new loading screen

Added footsteps to boar locomotion animation

Added footsteps to chicken, deer, goat, frog, turtle

Added human kick sound cues

Added sounds when colliding with foliage

Added human footstep audio

Added new Ribs Meat mesh and Skeleton Mesh for most playables

Setup all dinos gore Morphs

Added AMD FSR2 plugin

Added more game settings for DLAA, NIS and FSR2

Added support to attack corpses in order to expose the organs (must hit middle)

Setup eyes blink and white eyes for corpses

Added ability to attack burrows

Added support for different directional montages for swimming on surface or underwater

Added solution to organs sometimes falling through floor after it is tossed

Added Pachycephalosaurus Headbutt Pre audio

Added different scent icons for rotten corpses and bones

Added and improved existing cerato sounds

Added new fleshimpact sound to attacking corpses

Added crouched kick animation for human

Added organ types to avoid cannibalism

Added some human accessories, replaced bodysuit

Added human lunged pose

Added new line of sight check for AI

Added Hypsilophodon Spit clean for humans

Added some loading screen hints

Added can't grab message when close to a too heavy fruit

Added living check to knockdowns

Added support for meat chunks/gore to have Rotten shader

Added rotten overtime for organs, if they exist on the body

Enhancements

Made faction select nest button green when public eggs are available

Made charge cancel when running off a ledge

Improved swimming movement

Material corrections to dinosaurs

Made carnivores to stop movement completely if eating a corpse is succesful

Made Deinosuchuss not receive eat hint when getting close to a corpse if lunge carrying

Reduced juv Pachycephalosaurus 3 call volume

Improved latch accuracy, reduced trace calls, added capsule rotation

Small performance improvements for Schooling fishes

Made Stegosaurus not drop stuff in mouth if tail attack, but drops if a target is impaled

Visual adjustments to Lunge

Jungle foliage across the board color corrected

Improved latch rotation, reduced jittering

Reduced acceleration rate for Pteranodon running takeoff

Small change to Carnotaurus pinned loop copy (used for lunge)

Some improvements to medium footsteps intensity and volume

Adjusted Skin/Faction/Char/SpawnZone panels to allow going back from/to skin system

Adjusted Elite fish weights

Improved Omniraptor pounce dismount animation

Avoid screen hints when in spec mode

Adjusted pickup speeds overall

Give player small alert with stomach flashing when near to vomit

Enabled scent when in mud

Volume adjustment to Deinosuchus and Stegosaurus call

Slightly reduced UI sounds volume

Vocal volume balancing, reduced limiter post gain slightly

Reduced attenuation falloff on underwater movement sounds

Restored swimming end solution

Enable Hypsilophodon spit in mud

Made eggs auto rot if the occupier dies

Removed cooldown if the attack cancels

Made Carnotaurus charge trace length velocity based

Improved resting transition for Deinosuchus with fractured legs

Balance and improvements to beach ambiences audio

Tweaked plains ambient sounds

Made anti gamma slightly brighter instead of black

Updated DLSS plugin

Force Pteranodon to fall if pounced and flight had started

Adjusted Crab, frog, chicken and rabbit weights

Made directional attacks uncrouch the player

Made reseting requested speed possible when unpossessed

Avoid battle musics if damager or target are too small in comparison

Avoid pounce to cancel charge

Disabled knockdown and stagger on lunged dinos

Updated Diet status info in profiler UI

Below server name, also show player amount in dino profiler

Made courting only require one animation loop

Made Dryosaurus dodge blend in durations shorter

Slightly increased navigation radius finder for rabbits

Slightly reduced volume of Deinosuchus calls

Made scent widget show only 90 degrees instead of 360

Adjusted Pteranodon carry location

Replaced old blood splatters from normal attacks

Optimizations to multiple shader

Blocked Lunge, Pounce and Headbutt during Hatchling stage

Block Pickup during Hatchling Stage

Made juvenile pouncers take more stamina damage, made stamina damage be based on the bucker's attack power

Increased distance for rabbit to burrow when character nearby

Removed forced Compsognathus spawn on nest build

Adjusted velocity limit for latching onto a wall to make it easier for juvs

Increased AI predator avoidance distance

Improved scav flee directions

Increased Dryosaurus dodge stamina cost to match jump

Made nest building be cancelled when the abiltiy ends in any way

Greatly reduced water refraction from the underside on the swamp material

Adjusted gravity with dino growth

Increased delay for when check speeds should start, to avoid issues when load takes too long

Changed Utahraptor to Omniraptor

River material height lowered around camera

Made quick log perform a save and reload instead of repossessing

Reduced the wind on the water lilies

Removed a couple of busy loops from coastal ambience bedding

Improved air turn behaviour after releasing/jumping off from latching latch

Avoid camera lock if moving while grazing

Increased cerato iris size

Made latch jump off follow the camera pitch

Gave flies a floor offset when spawned

reduced jungle tree creak one shots volume

Reduced plains morning birds one shots to just songbirds and balanced with one shots volume

Made certain fruits to break when hitting the floor when falling from the tree, such as coconut, papaya and jackfruit

Gave Camera lock a default 30º offset in any direction

Improved swimming in sloped water

Optimized swimming on horizontal water

Made claw swipe sound occlude underwater, reduced volume of Hypsilophodon feathers

Updated Carnivores diets

Made flies to despawn if corpse is carried/dragged, then re spawn when dropped

Increased volume variability of jungle and swamp one shots

Made bucking ability end when out of stamina

Avoid Flies to spawn when corpse is in water

Increased dino air control from 0.05 to 0.15

Made nest incubation time update when laying eggs

Made drinking prompt only show when walking

Adapts the camera lock right or left depending which direction player were looking before locking the camera during eat/drink

Made Pteranodon Max zoom shorter when flying

Disabled bone fracture when parrying head buttbutt and almost nullified damage

Adjustments to vocal curves and attenuations

Made compies sprint and more reactive when harrassing

Increased food values for some small animals such as rabbit, frog, crab and chicken (might be too much now)

Disabled tap to sprint when swimming

Improved Pterodactylus wing flaps and added membrane sound layer

Changed human sprint animation

Improved system preventing looking down your own neck as a human

Replaced human swim forward animations

Improved swimming hand pose

Improved human carrying hand pose

Replaced deep mud med walk and trot footsteps

Replaced small deep mud trot and walk footsteps

Improved human resting pose

Improved human sleep pose

Changed corpse smell timer end condition

Made flies to also try to spawn during carcass phase

Set up prone enter/exit animations

Disabled meat chunks pickup when corpse has changed to skeleton

Updated non nav mesh movement system

Disabled sideways prone movement

Disabled being prone in water

Disabled human wallowing

Enabled moving onto mud while crouched/prone

Made fruits to have overall more food

Decreased Pteranodon swim slow speed

Disabled float in water once full skeleton

Enabled going crouched and prone in mud

Adjusted flashlight spotlight location

Avoided camera lock when wallowing

Allow Scent when carrying or dragging something

Made turtle call less frequently

Updated medium and large gore sounds, adjustments to gore sound synch for Carnotaurus and Deinosuchus eat, pick up and swallow animations

Updates to pounce to reduce jitterings

Improved Headbutt stuttering caused by lag compensation

Avoided wallow hint for humans

Made zoom scale more with dino size

Updated small gore sounds and updated gore sound synch on Pteranodon and Omniraptor eat, grab and swallow animations

Improvements to Deinosuchus adult and juvenile eat animations gore sounds

Improvements to Deinosuchus grab and swallow sounds

Made trying to latch uncrouch the player

Made Carnotaurus cancel charging if it breaks its legs

Disabled eating/drinking when moving

Made Grazing to have half the walk speed and half the rotation rate

Disabled Deinosuchus water sense effects on the surface

Made leaving a group make you lose access to your nest, but keep it for the other player as a single parent

Made courting lose access to the current nests of both players

Made dinos unpair when kicked from a group

Avoided being able to Thrash skeletons

Avoided Thrash ability when flying

Improved fish reaction and flee speeds

Disabled speed check for grazing and swallowing, adjusted eating/drinking to trot speed

Avoid herbivores to be able to attack corpses

Slowed down human eating loop

Improved human camera when going prone while looking far off to the side

Adjusted corpse smell ranges

Made carcass use the normal scent icon

Made chunks/organs not "teleport" when dropped from mouth

Turned the opacity of the river underwater surface up

Trimmed silence at beginning of gore impact large sound

Made Pteranodon not drop things when crashing

Made food type update on the corpse smell sphere

Made nutrients to decay slower than hunger

Reduced size of skin code text in dino profiler

Changed diet indicator colors

Allow moving while swallowing

Avoid camera lock when swallowing

Changed blood locked icon visibility order

Disabled thrash while swimming

Improved human flashlight grip

Updated feeding to work with the new diet system

Made feeding impossible if hunger and thirst are 0% and the dino has no nutrients

Imported Fixed human clothes, changed pants, added baseball hat

Increased food value for Melon

Improved human flashlight

Disabled flashlight while eating or drinking

Optimization to blood decal shader.

Avoid Hatchlings to be able to open bodies

Adjusted some UI to avoid resolution issues

Disabled Ctrl action when latching for non climbers

Disabled head fracture animation when sleeping

Avoid Hypsilophodon spit clear when carrying something

Improved human kick "whoosh" sound

Changed volume of Deinosuchus water sense sound and bush rustle sound

Changed Omniraptor pounce vocal attenuation

Reduced volume of hatchling water sense sound

Changed attenuation on generic vomit sounds

Ensured Deinosuchus makes vocal sound when spat on by Hypsilophodon

Improved synch of Tenontosaurus pounced/buck sounds

Decreased headbutt down post wait time

Blocked free look when grazing

Enabled pre cache shader

Updated human meshes, disabled blinking

Adjusted pounce dismount distance

Balance

Global Mechanics

Mud

Attacks now blocked by mud:

Pachycephalosaurus Ram

Carnotaurus Charge

Omniraptor Pounce

Tenotosaurus Kick

Dryosaurus Dodge

Any Jump-based ability

Fractures

Leg fractures do not heal while standing

Body fracture stamina drain increased

Diets

Malnutrition growth rate decreased

Nutrient drain set to 10% longer than Hunger time

Juvenile Carnivore diets enabled

Growth Times

Growth times reduced globally to fit new diet system changes

Carnotaurus

Special Ability: Charge

Stamina drain reduced

Charge speed bonus decreased

Turn rate adjusted for sprint and charge

Bucking

Stamina damage per tick increased

Deinosuchus

Special Ability: Lunge

Lunge recoil damage increased significantly

Dryosaurus

Dodge

Stamina cost increased

Bucking

Stamina damage per tick increased

Pachycephalosaurus

Special Ability: Ram

Sound cue added to charge up

Bleed Resistance

Bleed resistance increased

Omniraptor

Special Ability: Pounce

Latch damage per tick decreased

Failed Pounce recovery speed decreased (faster)

Bucking

Stamina damage per tick increased

Stegosaurus

Bucking

Stamina damage per tick increased

Tenontosaurus

Bucking

Stamina damage per tick increased

Bug Fixes