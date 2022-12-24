Update #6 Now Live!

Hey Islanders,
Tear apart your prey and treat yourself to their innards. Update 6 brings forth the first iteration of gore, gifting each dinosaur with a plethora of delectable organs to feast upon. Meat, fresh and otherwise will impact your diet positively or negatively based on what part of a corpse you eat and how old it is. Utilize scent to select the best bits for yourself, leaving the rest for the scavengers. A discerning carnivore is drawn to death but wary of decay.
Changelog 0.10.69.19
Additions
- Added new diet combinations and effects
- Added Thrash ability for carnivores. Hold LMB and move camera to the left/right quickly while carrying a corpse to initiate it
- Added experimental human character. Toggle on with bEnableHumans=true in server Game.ini
- Added Pterodactylus Scavenger AI
- Added support for Eye Colour customisation in skin system
- Added extra condition to destroy fruits if they fall down from landscape
- Added chicken pinned animation
- Added support for default pinned and pinned front animations
- Added support for night vision range to scale with growth and diets
- Added new Compsognathus animations and some changes to sessions
- Added breath to end of Carnotaurus pain sounds
- Gave all dinos a small z offset on camera when landing (jump or fall)
- Added compression and limiting to master soundclass
- Setup large hollow wood footstep sounds
- Setup Large nature (firm) wood footsteps
- Added new system for corpse scent
- Added support for custom corpse scenting ranges
- Added minimum camera height for very little dinos
- Added angle check when performing "near pounce"
- Added Pickup special condition for Pteranodon
- Added new Dryosaurus dodge
- Added sounds to chicken idle and attack
- Setup blunt impacts for abilities hit
- Added sounds to new Dryosaurus dodge
- Added New blood VFX for different attack types
- Added Camera lock when eating/drinking
- Added more frog sounds to swamp night ambience
- Added more daytime swamp one shots
- Added lots more jungle bird one shot sounds
- Added more sounds to jungle, more ambient sound tweaks
- Added flies on non-fresh corpses
- Added more tree creak one shots
- Added wind one shots to beach ambiencezone
- Added support for latch climbing out of water
- Added more coastal bird and land fauna one shots to beach ambience
- Added jump Fixed to Hypsilophodon and Pteranodon
- Added support for swimming in sloped water (rivers)
- Added slowdown the mouse sensitivity for the camera lock
- Added jungle night ambience to overcast cue
- Added system to prevent human head/camera clipping in walls
- Added system to prevent camera clipping in walls for dinos when zoomed in
- Added game settings to show fps/ping and disable physics foliage
- Added new loading screen
- Added footsteps to boar locomotion animation
- Added footsteps to chicken, deer, goat, frog, turtle
- Added human kick sound cues
- Added sounds when colliding with foliage
- Added human footstep audio
- Added new Ribs Meat mesh and Skeleton Mesh for most playables
- Setup all dinos gore Morphs
- Added AMD FSR2 plugin
- Added more game settings for DLAA, NIS and FSR2
- Added support to attack corpses in order to expose the organs (must hit middle)
- Setup eyes blink and white eyes for corpses
- Added ability to attack burrows
- Added support for different directional montages for swimming on surface or underwater
- Added solution to organs sometimes falling through floor after it is tossed
- Added Pachycephalosaurus Headbutt Pre audio
- Added different scent icons for rotten corpses and bones
- Added and improved existing cerato sounds
- Added new fleshimpact sound to attacking corpses
- Added crouched kick animation for human
- Added organ types to avoid cannibalism
- Added some human accessories, replaced bodysuit
- Added human lunged pose
- Added new line of sight check for AI
- Added Hypsilophodon Spit clean for humans
- Added some loading screen hints
- Added can't grab message when close to a too heavy fruit
- Added living check to knockdowns
- Added support for meat chunks/gore to have Rotten shader
- Added rotten overtime for organs, if they exist on the body
Enhancements
- Made faction select nest button green when public eggs are available
- Made charge cancel when running off a ledge
- Improved swimming movement
- Material corrections to dinosaurs
- Made carnivores to stop movement completely if eating a corpse is succesful
- Made Deinosuchuss not receive eat hint when getting close to a corpse if lunge carrying
- Reduced juv Pachycephalosaurus 3 call volume
- Improved latch accuracy, reduced trace calls, added capsule rotation
- Small performance improvements for Schooling fishes
- Made Stegosaurus not drop stuff in mouth if tail attack, but drops if a target is impaled
- Visual adjustments to Lunge
- Jungle foliage across the board color corrected
- Improved latch rotation, reduced jittering
- Reduced acceleration rate for Pteranodon running takeoff
- Small change to Carnotaurus pinned loop copy (used for lunge)
- Some improvements to medium footsteps intensity and volume
- Adjusted Skin/Faction/Char/SpawnZone panels to allow going back from/to skin system
- Adjusted Elite fish weights
- Improved Omniraptor pounce dismount animation
- Avoid screen hints when in spec mode
- Adjusted pickup speeds overall
- Give player small alert with stomach flashing when near to vomit
- Enabled scent when in mud
- Volume adjustment to Deinosuchus and Stegosaurus call
- Slightly reduced UI sounds volume
- Vocal volume balancing, reduced limiter post gain slightly
- Reduced attenuation falloff on underwater movement sounds
- Restored swimming end solution
- Enable Hypsilophodon spit in mud
- Made eggs auto rot if the occupier dies
- Removed cooldown if the attack cancels
- Made Carnotaurus charge trace length velocity based
- Improved resting transition for Deinosuchus with fractured legs
- Balance and improvements to beach ambiences audio
- Tweaked plains ambient sounds
- Made anti gamma slightly brighter instead of black
- Updated DLSS plugin
- Force Pteranodon to fall if pounced and flight had started
- Adjusted Crab, frog, chicken and rabbit weights
- Made directional attacks uncrouch the player
- Made reseting requested speed possible when unpossessed
- Avoid battle musics if damager or target are too small in comparison
- Avoid pounce to cancel charge
- Disabled knockdown and stagger on lunged dinos
- Updated Diet status info in profiler UI
- Below server name, also show player amount in dino profiler
- Made courting only require one animation loop
- Made Dryosaurus dodge blend in durations shorter
- Slightly increased navigation radius finder for rabbits
- Slightly reduced volume of Deinosuchus calls
- Made scent widget show only 90 degrees instead of 360
- Adjusted Pteranodon carry location
- Replaced old blood splatters from normal attacks
- Optimizations to multiple shader
- Blocked Lunge, Pounce and Headbutt during Hatchling stage
- Block Pickup during Hatchling Stage
- Made juvenile pouncers take more stamina damage, made stamina damage be based on the bucker's attack power
- Increased distance for rabbit to burrow when character nearby
- Removed forced Compsognathus spawn on nest build
- Adjusted velocity limit for latching onto a wall to make it easier for juvs
- Increased AI predator avoidance distance
- Improved scav flee directions
- Increased Dryosaurus dodge stamina cost to match jump
- Made nest building be cancelled when the abiltiy ends in any way
- Greatly reduced water refraction from the underside on the swamp material
- Adjusted gravity with dino growth
- Increased delay for when check speeds should start, to avoid issues when load takes too long
- Changed Utahraptor to Omniraptor
- River material height lowered around camera
- Made quick log perform a save and reload instead of repossessing
- Reduced the wind on the water lilies
- Removed a couple of busy loops from coastal ambience bedding
- Improved air turn behaviour after releasing/jumping off from latching latch
- Avoid camera lock if moving while grazing
- Increased cerato iris size
- Made latch jump off follow the camera pitch
- Gave flies a floor offset when spawned
- reduced jungle tree creak one shots volume
- Reduced plains morning birds one shots to just songbirds and balanced with one shots volume
- Made certain fruits to break when hitting the floor when falling from the tree, such as coconut, papaya and jackfruit
- Gave Camera lock a default 30º offset in any direction
- Improved swimming in sloped water
- Optimized swimming on horizontal water
- Made claw swipe sound occlude underwater, reduced volume of Hypsilophodon feathers
- Updated Carnivores diets
- Made flies to despawn if corpse is carried/dragged, then re spawn when dropped
- Increased volume variability of jungle and swamp one shots
- Made bucking ability end when out of stamina
- Avoid Flies to spawn when corpse is in water
- Increased dino air control from 0.05 to 0.15
- Made nest incubation time update when laying eggs
- Made drinking prompt only show when walking
- Adapts the camera lock right or left depending which direction player were looking before locking the camera during eat/drink
- Made Pteranodon Max zoom shorter when flying
- Disabled bone fracture when parrying head buttbutt and almost nullified damage
- Adjustments to vocal curves and attenuations
- Made compies sprint and more reactive when harrassing
- Increased food values for some small animals such as rabbit, frog, crab and chicken (might be too much now)
- Disabled tap to sprint when swimming
- Improved Pterodactylus wing flaps and added membrane sound layer
- Changed human sprint animation
- Improved system preventing looking down your own neck as a human
- Replaced human swim forward animations
- Improved swimming hand pose
- Improved human carrying hand pose
- Replaced deep mud med walk and trot footsteps
- Replaced small deep mud trot and walk footsteps
- Improved human resting pose
- Improved human sleep pose
- Changed corpse smell timer end condition
- Made flies to also try to spawn during carcass phase
- Set up prone enter/exit animations
- Disabled meat chunks pickup when corpse has changed to skeleton
- Updated non nav mesh movement system
- Disabled sideways prone movement
- Disabled being prone in water
- Disabled human wallowing
- Enabled moving onto mud while crouched/prone
- Made fruits to have overall more food
- Decreased Pteranodon swim slow speed
- Disabled float in water once full skeleton
- Enabled going crouched and prone in mud
- Adjusted flashlight spotlight location
- Avoided camera lock when wallowing
- Allow Scent when carrying or dragging something
- Made turtle call less frequently
- Updated medium and large gore sounds, adjustments to gore sound synch for Carnotaurus and Deinosuchus eat, pick up and swallow animations
- Updates to pounce to reduce jitterings
- Improved Headbutt stuttering caused by lag compensation
- Avoided wallow hint for humans
- Made zoom scale more with dino size
- Updated small gore sounds and updated gore sound synch on Pteranodon and Omniraptor eat, grab and swallow animations
- Improvements to Deinosuchus adult and juvenile eat animations gore sounds
- Improvements to Deinosuchus grab and swallow sounds
- Made trying to latch uncrouch the player
- Made Carnotaurus cancel charging if it breaks its legs
- Disabled eating/drinking when moving
- Made Grazing to have half the walk speed and half the rotation rate
- Disabled Deinosuchus water sense effects on the surface
- Made leaving a group make you lose access to your nest, but keep it for the other player as a single parent
- Made courting lose access to the current nests of both players
- Made dinos unpair when kicked from a group
- Avoided being able to Thrash skeletons
- Avoided Thrash ability when flying
- Improved fish reaction and flee speeds
- Disabled speed check for grazing and swallowing, adjusted eating/drinking to trot speed
- Avoid herbivores to be able to attack corpses
- Slowed down human eating loop
- Improved human camera when going prone while looking far off to the side
- Adjusted corpse smell ranges
- Made carcass use the normal scent icon
- Made chunks/organs not "teleport" when dropped from mouth
- Turned the opacity of the river underwater surface up
- Trimmed silence at beginning of gore impact large sound
- Made Pteranodon not drop things when crashing
- Made food type update on the corpse smell sphere
- Made nutrients to decay slower than hunger
- Reduced size of skin code text in dino profiler
- Changed diet indicator colors
- Allow moving while swallowing
- Avoid camera lock when swallowing
- Changed blood locked icon visibility order
- Disabled thrash while swimming
- Improved human flashlight grip
- Updated feeding to work with the new diet system
- Made feeding impossible if hunger and thirst are 0% and the dino has no nutrients
- Imported Fixed human clothes, changed pants, added baseball hat
- Increased food value for Melon
- Improved human flashlight
- Disabled flashlight while eating or drinking
- Optimization to blood decal shader.
- Avoid Hatchlings to be able to open bodies
- Adjusted some UI to avoid resolution issues
- Disabled Ctrl action when latching for non climbers
- Disabled head fracture animation when sleeping
- Avoid Hypsilophodon spit clear when carrying something
- Improved human kick "whoosh" sound
- Changed volume of Deinosuchus water sense sound and bush rustle sound
- Changed Omniraptor pounce vocal attenuation
- Reduced volume of hatchling water sense sound
- Changed attenuation on generic vomit sounds
- Ensured Deinosuchus makes vocal sound when spat on by Hypsilophodon
- Improved synch of Tenontosaurus pounced/buck sounds
- Decreased headbutt down post wait time
- Blocked free look when grazing
- Enabled pre cache shader
- Updated human meshes, disabled blinking
- Adjusted pounce dismount distance
Balance
Global Mechanics
Mud
Attacks now blocked by mud:
- Pachycephalosaurus Ram
- Carnotaurus Charge
- Omniraptor Pounce
- Tenotosaurus Kick
- Dryosaurus Dodge
- Any Jump-based ability
Fractures
- Leg fractures do not heal while standing
- Body fracture stamina drain increased
Diets
- Malnutrition growth rate decreased
- Nutrient drain set to 10% longer than Hunger time
- Juvenile Carnivore diets enabled
Growth Times
- Growth times reduced globally to fit new diet system changes
Carnotaurus
Special Ability: Charge
- Stamina drain reduced
- Charge speed bonus decreased
- Turn rate adjusted for sprint and charge
Bucking
- Stamina damage per tick increased
Deinosuchus
Special Ability: Lunge
- Lunge recoil damage increased significantly
Dryosaurus
Dodge
- Stamina cost increased
Bucking
- Stamina damage per tick increased
Pachycephalosaurus
Special Ability: Ram
- Sound cue added to charge up
Bleed Resistance
- Bleed resistance increased
Omniraptor
Special Ability: Pounce
- Latch damage per tick decreased
- Failed Pounce recovery speed decreased (faster)
Bucking
- Stamina damage per tick increased
Stegosaurus
Bucking
- Stamina damage per tick increased
Tenontosaurus
Bucking
- Stamina damage per tick increased
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Carnotaurus turn rate
- Fixed free horizontal flight when out of stamina
- Fixed mouse issue in spawnzone select
- Attempt to force eating montage to stop when getting pinned
- Avoid dig animation to be interrupted if button released after plant mesh is swapped
- Fixed beg ending abruptly for some species
- Fixed attempt to vomit reset after safelogout
- Fixed pounce playing lunge animation sometimes after killing pinned AI
- Fixed Deinosuchus idle sound playing underwater
- Fixed Omniraptor silhouette in dino profiler
- Fixed attempt to pounce/knockdown animation transitions
- Fixed vomit audio playing log in from save
- Fixed carnivore eating causing instant break
- Fixed camera destroy before faction select UI appear
- Fixed latch movement speed on slopes
- Fixed pounce start and pounce start sprint animation transitions
- Fixed mouth blood mask not setting when grabbing a meat chunk
- Fixed water hint appearing when lunge carrying
- Fixed being able to jump and drink at the same time
- Fixed admin DM's not working
- Fixed Rabbit sometimes playing Omniraptor broadcast
- Fixed Pterodactylus land sound issue
- Fixed no sound on Tenontosaurus buck
- Fixed Carnotaurus footsteps modulation on forest
- Fixed Carnotaurus bite silent when head is underwater
- Fixed injured Deinosuchus animations acting up
- Fixed Hypsilophodon tail staying charged after breaking a leg
- Fixed water walking trace channel
- Fixed Stegosaurus jitter after secondary attack
- Fixed Deinosuchus lunges being audible when Deinosuchus is underwater while camera is above
- Fixed Deinosuchus hatchling using small footsteps instead of tiny on dirt terrain
- Fixed Stegosaurus movement and animation mismatch when facing straight forward
- Fixed alt attack letting players spam bite in mud/water/air
- Fixed juvie Pteranodon air brake speed
- Fixed Pteranodon head fracture causing leg issues
- Fixed tail physics jittering when walking in water
- Fixed Deinosuchus nose blocking Hypsilophodon spit
- Fixed Deinosuchus bite vocal not crossfading properly
- Fixed Hypsilophodon bobbing underwater
- Fixed pounce miss recovery animation cancel when landing on mud
- Fixed issues with meah chunks near bodies
- Fixed dino blood mouth in water not getting cleaned
- Fixed not able to drag Pterodactylus
- Fixed head butt parry and Fixed miss canceling in mud
- Fixed announcement message issue
- Fixed to player corpses not showing in Spec Mode
- Fixed lunge early end in mud
- Fixed Pounce start effect
- Fixed AI locked in pinned animation if only tapping
- Fixed Toggle command frogs spawn in river
- Fixed drag loops playing on Carnotaurus blind and Deinosuchus eat animations
- Fixed vomit alert UI not showing up
- Fixed attempt to fish school scale issue
- Fixed attempt to pounce canceling so fast that causes input lock into targets
- Fixed Spec Mode stack NV layers
- Fixed attempt to damage scale issues
- Fixed rabbit burrowing on non diggable surfaces
- Fixed rabbit burrows on slopes
- Fixed rabbit teleporting and burrowing out rotation/location
- Check for navigation target being underwater to all AI
- Fixed rabbits going into water
- Fixed Compsognathus spawning in deep mud
- Fixed attempt to Debris eating lock issues
- Fixed Buck Abilities not having damage attribute setup
- Fixed Status values for growth boosts from diet
- Fixed some UI status
- Added exception for AI attacking spectator pawns
- Fixed Dryosaurus dodge using bite when swimming or jumping
- Fixed issue with laying egg into a nest that's being damaged
- Adjusted vomit indicator scale causing it to appear even when 0
- Fixed jitteriness when latching onto walls
- Fixed courted characters unpairing from unpossession
- Fixed going into spectator breaking grouping
- Fixed for AI not having oxygen/health decay
- Fixed full servers not showing in server list
- Fixed invisible chickens
- Fixed Deinosuchus alt attack issue in mud
- Fixed Deinosuchus injured animations
- Fixed pounce locking target after pin
- Fixed Lunge causing input lock after releasing target
- Fixed extra sound layer of one shots in ambient zones
- Fixed Lungeshake swimming animation not playing
- Fixed scenting objects inside the character when the range is 0
- Fixed scavenger crash for nests
- Fixed scavenger dynamic chase/flee
- Fixed jumping not working sometimes
- Fixed Frog having Omniraptor vocals
- Fixed Edible plants not showing correctly in compass
- Fixed issues with ragdoll during carry
- Fixed lunge shake swimming montage
- Fixed resurfacing for dinos without resurfacing animation
- Fixed managing rotten eggs while holding debris
- Fixed juveniles playing adult montages
- Fixed Pounce buck stamina
- Fixed a couple wrong slot combinations and some UI info
- Fixed bucking without stamina
- Fixed issues with diet combinations regarding amount of each nutrients
- Fixed attempt to vomit montage not being interrupted sometimes
- Fixed loading saves on respawn when not necessary
- Fixed player´s corpses not showing in spec mode
- Fixed Dryosaurus dodge not using stamina
- Fixed idle stamina regen
- Fixed wrong data type error for finding full sessions
- Fixed swamp water normal tiling too small
- Fixed crabs swimming below the water surface
- Fixed duplicate entries when using name filter server list
- Fixed for group names showing on re-render if tags disabled
- Fixed jungle ambience playing day sounds at night
- Fixed moss direction on juvenile ceiba tree bark
- Fixed sky using wrong skylight color during partly cloudy weather
- Fixed leaves and roots spawning on cliffs
- Adjusted Ceiba Tree Collisions.
- Fixed an issue with swallowing blocking pickup or input lock eating
- Fixed some unoptimized assets
- Fixed Ocean water collision
- Fixed river PP volume being detected for swimming instead of just the surface mesh
- Fixed cloud settings
- Fixed Carnotaurus, Tenontosaurus and Stegosaurus not playing walk footstep sounds
- Fixed Carnotaurus charge vocal triggering when falling
- Fixed character turning after stopping when swimming
- Fixed pickup issue when trying to pick a meat chunk from the floor
- Fixed bug that sometimes caused Pickup to trigger Drag just once
- Fixed Deinosuchus blind sounds
- Fixed human crouch using wrong footsteps
- Fixed Jump land notifies sometimes not firing.
- Fixed and adjustments to vocals and reverb levels
- Fixed going underwater on sloped water
- Fixed Deinosuchus neck montages
- Corrected ScentRange and NV range growth scale.
- Fixed Deinosuchus submerging in rivers while moving
- Fixed bobbing on water by holding space
- Fixed water surface jittering
- Fixed Pteranodon neck blending bone
- Fixed animation notify effects checking for walk speed when swimming
- Fixed not sinking in rivers
- Fixed issue with water detection
- Fixed flies spawning before time, if dragged
- Fixed tracking not working
- Fixed swallow causing engine freeze, input lock and other random effects
- Fixed directional attacks consuming stamina with broken legs
- Fixed Preferred foods info in dino panel
- Fixed prone jittering
- Fixed issues with underwater montage blending
- Fixed Deinosuchus water and swim broadcast blocked after first use
- Fixed issues with partial montage blending
- Fixed Lunge animation jittering
- Fixed Eat_Out animations not playing
- Fixed for persistent sensitivity
- Fixed camera pitch limits affecting admin pawn
- Fixed corpse desync
- Fixed crab ragdoll issue
- Fixed human jittering when sprinting
- Fixed controller crash on input move forward
- Fixed rare crash when teleporting
- Fixed a trace camera colliding with meat chunks and other dynamic objects
- Fixed headbutt not dropping fruits
- Fixed Deinosuchus lunge playing FX underwater
- Fixed issue of fishes dying without oxygen
- Added prevention for looking down human character's neck
- Fixed human looking towards velocity when kicking
- Fixed character capsule not being scaled for simulated clients when going prone
- Fixed Deinosuchus trot footsteps not audible
- Fixed human walk steps inaudible and Fixed human using tiny footsteps
- Fixed fracture health regen
- Fixed a couple issues when Headbutt and Pounce interact with one another
- Fixed coconut auto fall issue when rammed, which reset the mesh
- Fixed Footprint and Blood splat negative size turning them invisible
- Fixed Deinosuchus vocal interruption fail
- Fixed other Deinosuchus animations being stuck in horizontal
- Fixed Carnotaurus getting up too soon after knockdown, not letting the montage finish in time
- Fixed animation issue when pouncing a crouched human
- Fixed attempt to river multi PP layers
- Fixed animals footsteps not setup correctly
- Fixed human camera location
- Fixed Rabbit not being susceptible to pounce, inability to swim or not floating on death
- Fixed Boar T_pose once latched by any pounce type ability
- Fixed corpses not floating in water
- Fixed Flies wrong position after carry
- Fixed Compsognathus not being interactable
- Small Fix for "Diet Deteriorating" in dino profiler
- Fixed prone camera jitter when turning
- Fixed humans not vomiting
- Fixed human animation jitter in some cases
- Fixed jumping when prone
- Fixed Mushroom not applying debuffs
- Fixed human terrain alignment when crawling onto mud
- Fixed small value symbol in dino profiler
- Change to reference client side for pickup to avoid issues during swimming
- Fixed fish rotations and finalized movement/fleeing
- Fixed corpse detection issue when bone if dropped from carry/drag
- Fixed attempt to skin system showing up for humans
- Fixed Salt Lick applying effect before animation ends
- Fixed to Stomach highest nutrient not working
- Fixed to diet issue regarding juveniles been set until full adult
- Fixed human eat/swallow issues
- Fixed 180 direction attack animations sometimes not matching the turn direction
- Fixed human camera going under the floor in some animations
- Fixed corpse smell sphere radius not updating for clients
- Fixed latch on failing if it incorrectly detects sloped walls as ground
- Fixed human colliding with ragdolls
- Fixed Humans not able to drag bodies
- Fixed issue of carrying causing stuttering on human pawn
- Fixed to Mango and Orange tree weird behaviors when respawning fruits
- Fixed Pteranodon sometimes not playing crash landed animation
- Disabled hatchlings auto pick up besides Deinosuchus
- Fixed FSR mode not setting the UI value on load
- Added male fertility check for egg laying prompt
- Fixed DLAA default UI value not setting on load
- Fixed not able to pick organs from corpse if they spawned from attack
- Fixed animations for changing standing/crouching/prone state while turning
- Fixed not able to drag Compsognathus corpse
- Fixed to DLAA getting disabled on apply during gameplay on the map
- Fixed courting issues if someone unpairs too soon
- Fixed heal command not stopping delayed vomit
- Fixed human sleeping animation
- Fixed for the skeletons flying
- Fixed to not starting with a full slot as juvenile
- Fixed attempt to Lunge elite fishes issue client side
- Fixed fog line on Spiro
- Fixed Stegosaurus tail attack not working in mud
- Fixed dinosaurs not being assigned team IDs if they have no default controller
- Fixed food amount and bite attack causing inconsistences on gore material
- Fixed swallow not giving nutrients
- Fixed Carnotaurus knockdown idle sound issue
- Fixed Deinosuchus terrain alignment to water floor
- Fixed meat pieces coming out from skeletons when eating them
- Fixed scent icons not updating for Rotten and Bones
- Fixed fruits showing wrong scent icon
- Fixed Pumpkin and Melon not showing scent icon
- Fixed eyes color not loading properly
- Avoid blood VFX when skeleton is dragged/carried
- Avoid skin checks/save for humans
- Fixed Night vision range updating for other nearby clients too
- Fixed corpse bite sound using the corpse instead of the owner DT
- Fixed human shirt clipping
- Fixed human ragdoll and not able to be dragged/carried
- Fixed lunge failing on server when sometimes target isn´t valid
- Fixed montages not resetting to full body properly
- Fixed human animations not playing when looking up
- Fixed requesting spawns in nests with dead parents
- Fixed issue of eating plant piece and not able to graze after
- Fixed to issue of corpse disappearing before becoming bone
- Fixed pumpkins despawning or falling though map on startup
- Fixed humans seeing other characters names
- Fixed human mesh being distorted
- Fixed human clipping issue when drinking
- Fixed decals showing on human meshes
- Fixed model only visible in high settings in skin preview
- Fixed human drinking animation thumb pose
- Fixed character group admin being reset on new invite
- Fixed Ambient Animals not moving correctly
- Fixed some growth boots values set on diet combinations
- Fixed diet % values after vomiting
- Fixed occlusion channel on non-call vocals attenuation
- Fixed Omniraptor jump vocal sometimes not triggering
- Fixed meat or piece getting stuck if the player died while swallowing
- Fixed "invisible" meat/plant/organs
- Fixed skimming not working, affected Deinosuchus too
- Fixed juvenile Deinosuchus water bite vfx issue
- Fixed jungle bush imposters not aligning with mesh properly
- Fixed flashlight harsh edges
- Fixed slow jumping fish and set all niagara schools to same effect
- Fixed rare condition where a nutrient slot is locked
- Fixed a pounce check to avoid skipping the animation when activating it on the floor
- Fixed NV range and Scent range scalling too much
- Fixed settings widget issues with different resolutions
- Fixed boar animations
- Fixed boar ignoring some targets
- Fixed boar attacking AI
- Fixed boars attacking dead things
Changed depots in qa-shipping branch