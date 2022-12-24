 Skip to content

Arcane Vale update for 24 December 2022

Arcane Vale 0.1.2 Improved German localization, minor changes and improvements

Hello adventurers!

This small patch aims to fix a few new bugs you reported aswell as a few quality of life improvements and balancing changes. It also features a complete overhaul of the German localization by fellow player GGFinkler, who spent several days checking and improving the localization.

Here are the key changes -

• Improved German localization
• Attack speed is now uniform when stationary and moving
• Removed dock panels from carpenter’s table
• Removed call to post leaderboards
• Fixed inventory slot switch random crash
• Increased item types the compost bin will compost
• Increased base damage of Arcane Prophets laser beam from 6 to 10
• Increased Arcane Prophets stomp radius from 8 tiles to 9
• Reduced Arcane Prophets stomp cooldown by 2 seconds
• Andy will no longer hand you another crate of fish if you already have one in your inventory
• Improved pet name drawing
• Added animated/death state for desert mine barricade
• Wearing the captains hat is now enough to enter the pirate cove
• Inventory is now saved in-sync with equipment changes

I hope you are all enjoying the game! Remember to join the discord channel to stay upto date with development.

That is it for today,

  • Zero

