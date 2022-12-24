Let Them Eat Cake!



A new event has arrived!

Join forces with the Sweet Gods to help dispose of Mio's foul cake-like creations before they ruin everyone's sweet Christmas, in the new Clash of Cakes event!

Clash of Cakes!

Every 6 chapters, all players will receive a special card called "Mio's False Cake". To safely dispose of this foul creation, either consume it (at your own peril) for a random effect, or throw it at an opponent to deal 1 damage!

Every player is working together toward cleansing the world of these cakes, using their chosen method! There is also a personal goal of 5 event games to earn event rewards as they are unlocked, and meeting it will grant you an extra prize!

The ending of the event is gorgeously illustrated by 490! The event is playable and toggleable in every game mode.

The prices of old Christmas costumes in the Shop has also been lowered from previous years, with a new category costing 25 Cakes.

Contest Winner Player Plate Backgrounds!



10 new Player Plate Backgrounds have been added to the Shop! The plates are based on the winning Fan Art Contest entries!

You can pick up your favorite plates for the low price of 1000 stars.