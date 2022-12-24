Fishmas - Week 4

New Fishmas gifts

This week features Fishmas greetings from the event winners and so much more!

Decorated trees will have gifts every half hour this week.

Stockings will have gifts every half hour this week.

Introducing Scavenger Joe

Scavenger Joe collects rare items from around town and sells them for a massive profit.

He sets up around town, moving often to avoid suspicion. His scavenging methods are not always so legal.

In celebration of Fishmas he has a free gift for Kit-10. Find him this week only to claim yours!