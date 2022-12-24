Fishmas - Week 4

New Fishmas gifts
This week features Fishmas greetings from the event winners and so much more!
- Decorated trees will have gifts every half hour this week.
- Stockings will have gifts every half hour this week.
Introducing Scavenger Joe
Scavenger Joe collects rare items from around town and sells them for a massive profit.
He sets up around town, moving often to avoid suspicion. His scavenging methods are not always so legal.
In celebration of Fishmas he has a free gift for Kit-10. Find him this week only to claim yours!
