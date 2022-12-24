 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 24 December 2022

Fishmas - Week 4

Share · View all patches · Build 10209591 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Fishmas gifts
This week features Fishmas greetings from the event winners and so much more!

  • Decorated trees will have gifts every half hour this week.
  • Stockings will have gifts every half hour this week.

Introducing Scavenger Joe

Scavenger Joe collects rare items from around town and sells them for a massive profit.
He sets up around town, moving often to avoid suspicion. His scavenging methods are not always so legal.
In celebration of Fishmas he has a free gift for Kit-10. Find him this week only to claim yours!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2142031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link