Tempest | Hotfix v0.8.0.5

If you have the bug where your profile badge says "Failed to load", please make sure your PC system time is correct by setting it to “Automatic”. You will fail to connect to our server if your system time is wrong by more than one hour.
- Improved the fingerprints shader to work better when under UV and normal light
- Increased brightness of glowstick during the first minute of its activation
- Rain will now collide with the floor in Sunny Meadows instead of 3m above it.
- Fog in Prison is no longer inside of A Block and is more performant
- Fixed the Ouija Board not breaking if a dead player is nearby
- You can now see the Holiday trophy after reloading the main menu
- Photo cameras will now be glitched again when the ghost is nearby for events and hunts
- Fingerprints will no longer have weird squares when placed on transparent surfaces
- Fixed the ghost getting stuck on a table in the servants dining room in Sunny Meadows
