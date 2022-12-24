Tempest | Hotfix v0.8.0.5

If you have the bug where your profile badge says "Failed to load", please make sure your PC system time is correct by setting it to “Automatic”. You will fail to connect to our server if your system time is wrong by more than one hour.

Improved the fingerprints shader to work better when under UV and normal light

Increased brightness of glowstick during the first minute of its activation

Rain will now collide with the floor in Sunny Meadows instead of 3m above it.

Fog in Prison is no longer inside of A Block and is more performant

Fixed the Ouija Board not breaking if a dead player is nearby

You can now see the Holiday trophy after reloading the main menu

Photo cameras will now be glitched again when the ghost is nearby for events and hunts

Fingerprints will no longer have weird squares when placed on transparent surfaces

Fixed the ghost getting stuck on a table in the servants dining room in Sunny Meadows

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord: https://discord.gg/phasmophobia

Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team