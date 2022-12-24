Patch Notes v0.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10209501 · Last edited 24 December 2022 – 01:19:10 UTC by Wendy

News

New Event: Blizzard

New Enemy: Snowman

New Enemy: Sick Thief

New Enemy: Wall of Flesh

New Boss: Krampus

New Boss: Moth

New Weapon: Snow Gun

New Weapon: Explosive Gift

New Fusion: Sacred Water + Hellfire Staff = Antichrist Blood

New Fusion: Celestial Sword + Ivy Staff = Horizon Sword

New Fusion: Corruption Crown + Corruption Robe = Darkness Cloak

New Fusion: Silver Gun + Snow Gun = Snow Cannon

New Fusion: Corruption Orb + Slime Staff = Necrotic Orb

New Fusion: Explosive Gift + Ectoplasm Wand = Ectoplasm Gift

Tooltip for Weapons

Master Audio in options

Corruption Level 6 Unlocked

Corruption Level 7 Unlocked

New Glyph for Humans

New Glyph for Elves

New Glyph for Vampires

New Glyph for Demons

Changes

Allure: Movement speed increased to 350 and damage to 15%

Ninn: Movement speed increased to 350 and damage to 15%

Vylat: Movement speed increased to 350 and damage to 15%

Lance: Movement speed increased to 350 and damage to 15%

Rhys: Movement speed increased to 350 and damage to 15%

Lyah: Movement speed increased to 350 and damage to 15%

Veromus: Movement speed increased to 350 and damage to 15%

Nerfed Mob: Bee

Nerfed Mob: Red Bee

Nerfed Mob: Bleeding Eyes

Nerfed Mob: Forest Goblins

Nerfed Mob: Werewolves

Improved Weapon: "Frost Dagger" had its damage increased in the last rank

Improved Weapon: "Hellfire Staff" is now cast closer to the character

Corruption Level 1 is now easier

Corruption Level 3+ is now harder

Fixes

All bugs reported on Discord related to item randomization have been fixed, thanks for the feedback!

Weapon/Talents Rebalancing

New passives for characters

New corruption levels

Achievements and weapons

Secret Achievements

Secret vendor

New map

New glyphs for passives

We wish you all a merry christmas and a happy new year!

Pyxeralia