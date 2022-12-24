Patch Notes v0.4.0

Hey guys!
Let's check all the v0.4.0 patch info!
News
- New Event: Blizzard
- New Enemy: Snowman
- New Enemy: Sick Thief
- New Enemy: Wall of Flesh
- New Boss: Krampus
- New Boss: Moth
- New Weapon: Snow Gun
- New Weapon: Explosive Gift
- New Fusion: Sacred Water + Hellfire Staff = Antichrist Blood
- New Fusion: Celestial Sword + Ivy Staff = Horizon Sword
- New Fusion: Corruption Crown + Corruption Robe = Darkness Cloak
- New Fusion: Silver Gun + Snow Gun = Snow Cannon
- New Fusion: Corruption Orb + Slime Staff = Necrotic Orb
- New Fusion: Explosive Gift + Ectoplasm Wand = Ectoplasm Gift
- Tooltip for Weapons
- Master Audio in options
- Corruption Level 6 Unlocked
- Corruption Level 7 Unlocked
- New Glyph for Humans
- New Glyph for Elves
- New Glyph for Vampires
- New Glyph for Demons
Changes
- Allure: Movement speed increased to 350 and damage to 15%
- Ninn: Movement speed increased to 350 and damage to 15%
- Vylat: Movement speed increased to 350 and damage to 15%
- Lance: Movement speed increased to 350 and damage to 15%
- Rhys: Movement speed increased to 350 and damage to 15%
- Lyah: Movement speed increased to 350 and damage to 15%
- Veromus: Movement speed increased to 350 and damage to 15%
- Nerfed Mob: Bee
- Nerfed Mob: Red Bee
- Nerfed Mob: Bleeding Eyes
- Nerfed Mob: Forest Goblins
- Nerfed Mob: Werewolves
- Improved Weapon: "Frost Dagger" had its damage increased in the last rank
- Improved Weapon: "Hellfire Staff" is now cast closer to the character
- Corruption Level 1 is now easier
- Corruption Level 3+ is now harder
Fixes
- All bugs reported on Discord related to item randomization have been fixed, thanks for the feedback!
Main features of January updates
- Weapon/Talents Rebalancing
- New passives for characters
- New corruption levels
- Achievements and weapons
- Secret Achievements
- Secret vendor
- New map
- New glyphs for passives
We wish you all a merry christmas and a happy new year!
