Scarlet Tower update for 24 December 2022

Patch Notes v0.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10209501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v0.4.0 patch info!

News
  • New Event: Blizzard
  • New Enemy: Snowman
  • New Enemy: Sick Thief
  • New Enemy: Wall of Flesh
  • New Boss: Krampus
  • New Boss: Moth
  • New Weapon: Snow Gun
  • New Weapon: Explosive Gift
  • New Fusion: Sacred Water + Hellfire Staff = Antichrist Blood
  • New Fusion: Celestial Sword + Ivy Staff = Horizon Sword
  • New Fusion: Corruption Crown + Corruption Robe = Darkness Cloak
  • New Fusion: Silver Gun + Snow Gun = Snow Cannon
  • New Fusion: Corruption Orb + Slime Staff = Necrotic Orb
  • New Fusion: Explosive Gift + Ectoplasm Wand = Ectoplasm Gift
  • Tooltip for Weapons
  • Master Audio in options
  • Corruption Level 6 Unlocked
  • Corruption Level 7 Unlocked
  • New Glyph for Humans
  • New Glyph for Elves
  • New Glyph for Vampires
  • New Glyph for Demons
Changes
  • Allure: Movement speed increased to 350 and damage to 15%
  • Ninn: Movement speed increased to 350 and damage to 15%
  • Vylat: Movement speed increased to 350 and damage to 15%
  • Lance: Movement speed increased to 350 and damage to 15%
  • Rhys: Movement speed increased to 350 and damage to 15%
  • Lyah: Movement speed increased to 350 and damage to 15%
  • Veromus: Movement speed increased to 350 and damage to 15%
  • Nerfed Mob: Bee
  • Nerfed Mob: Red Bee
  • Nerfed Mob: Bleeding Eyes
  • Nerfed Mob: Forest Goblins
  • Nerfed Mob: Werewolves
  • Improved Weapon: "Frost Dagger" had its damage increased in the last rank
  • Improved Weapon: "Hellfire Staff" is now cast closer to the character
  • Corruption Level 1 is now easier
  • Corruption Level 3+ is now harder
Fixes
  • All bugs reported on Discord related to item randomization have been fixed, thanks for the feedback!
Main features of January updates
  • Weapon/Talents Rebalancing
  • New passives for characters
  • New corruption levels
  • Achievements and weapons
  • Secret Achievements
  • Secret vendor
  • New map
  • New glyphs for passives

**

We wish you all a merry christmas and a happy new year!

**

If you're enjoying the game, don't forget to rate us on steam, it helps us a lot! 🧛‍♀️🙏🏽

Join us discord!

https://discord.gg/SMUMaKJ6qX

Help us by reporting bugs found or with ideas in the #bug-report #ideas discord channel!

See you in the next update, next week!

Thank you so much!
Pyxeralia

