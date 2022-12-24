Patch Version v0.303.27 Riverside

Happy Holidays everyone!

To lighten up your Holiday Season, we bring you, as promised, the end of Early Access Phase One with a bunch of new features!

New Map: Riverside

Featuring a beautiful flat landscape with large bodies of water and nature, Riverside is the 4th map awaiting you to settle in and plot your Heroes' adventures.

New Proficiency: Backpacks

With this patch, we are also introducing a new set of Items for your Heroes - Backpacks!. Equip your heroes with everything they need to succeed in their journey with 20 new customizable backpacks that can be crafted at the Tailor

The backpacks are the ideal item to boost your Heroes' constitution and keep up their spirit by being able to carry all their supplies with them.

Seasonal Rewards

The Holiday Season is a time of giving and we want to share the spirit by adding 6 new decorations, only available to those that play from today until the 5th of January 2023.

It's never been a better time to jump into the land of Felonia, as due to some improvements, we will also be giving away the seasonal items that were available during the Halloween season during this period.

Following below are the patch notes for patch v303.27 - Riverside

New:

New Seasonal Items have been added and will be available to unlock during the holiday season and until the 5th of January. New Map Riverside - featuring a flat land and beautiful landscape

Riverside is our 4th map for the game waiting for you to settle in.

- featuring a flat land and beautiful landscape Riverside is our 4th map for the game waiting for you to settle in. New back item - Backpacks, can be crafted at the tailor. With over 20 customizable options

it becomes the go-to item to boost your Heroes' constitution.

Changes:

Item - Bear Rug had its price increased to 480 gold up from 380 gold.

gold up from 380 gold. Item - Cloth Rug had its price increased to 380 gold up from 200 gold.

Fixes & Improvements:

Improved the camera focus when using the Trader's Camp Button.

previously unlocked season rewards (Halloween), may be lost, and therefore we made the Halloween unlocks available for everyone playing from today until the start of January. The Restore to Default Button in the settings menu, can now be used to fix a

rare bug where the game settings would get corrupted.

We hope you enjoy the Holidays and have a great start to the new year, while we are already preparing the Content planned for Early 2023 :happy_yeti:

Loke & Chaya