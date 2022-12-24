12/23/22 - Chaos Chain Hotfix Update 1.5.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10209440 · Last edited 24 December 2022 – 00:52:06 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

This is another hotfix to solve user reported issues from a little while ago.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an endless loop freeze that resulted when going outside when it was raining if you had disabled the rain splash effect

Fixed an issue when resting and saving, the game could crash under certain circumstances related to drones fully regenerating mettle

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː