Chaos Chain update for 24 December 2022

12/23/22 - Chaos Chain Hotfix Update 1.5.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

This is another hotfix to solve user reported issues from a little while ago.

Update 1.5.8 Change Log:

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an endless loop freeze that resulted when going outside when it was raining if you had disabled the rain splash effect
  • Fixed an issue when resting and saving, the game could crash under certain circumstances related to drones fully regenerating mettle

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː

