Recovery has been temporarily disabled due to the conflict causing the error.

As a quick solution to investigate the Alt+tab error sent by Milan by mail, the Recovery function has been disabled. Something probably goes wrong with this process, which was created to prevent the player from changing the files during the game. Since this bug did not occur in any of the tests, I would be happy if players who faced the bug report with feedback whether the temporarily disabled recovery process has resolved the issue.

In addition, resolved the bug where exifsm command subtracts the current result (if any) by concatenating it with the previous result, and the dna command encoding error returning an empty result.