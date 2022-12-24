 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CHAQS update for 24 December 2022

Recovery has been temporarily disabled

Share · View all patches · Build 10209329 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Recovery has been temporarily disabled due to the conflict causing the error.

As a quick solution to investigate the Alt+tab error sent by Milan by mail, the Recovery function has been disabled. Something probably goes wrong with this process, which was created to prevent the player from changing the files during the game. Since this bug did not occur in any of the tests, I would be happy if players who faced the bug report with feedback whether the temporarily disabled recovery process has resolved the issue.

In addition, resolved the bug where exifsm command subtracts the current result (if any) by concatenating it with the previous result, and the dna command encoding error returning an empty result.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2183201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link