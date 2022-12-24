 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Island Cities update for 24 December 2022

Happy Holidays Update! Night Environment

Share · View all patches · Build 10209187 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to our island cities dwellers!
To celebrate this occasion, we are introducing the brand-new night environment, with two new islands.
The cities are even prettier with the street lights, illuminated houses and buildings. Great for a night walks and rides with friends!

The update is free for everyone who already has the game. We hope you enjoy it!

Thank you for playing the game and for your support!
More to come in 2023…
Follow the game page and our Steam developer’s page to keep track of our news!
https://store.steampowered.com/developer/menssana

Changed files in this update

Depot 2093901
  • Loading history…
Depot 2093902
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link