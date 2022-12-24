Happy Holidays Update! Night Environment

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to our island cities dwellers!

To celebrate this occasion, we are introducing the brand-new night environment, with two new islands.

The cities are even prettier with the street lights, illuminated houses and buildings. Great for a night walks and rides with friends!

The update is free for everyone who already has the game. We hope you enjoy it!

Thank you for playing the game and for your support!

More to come in 2023…

