 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zombie Land - Survival update for 23 December 2022

Update 0.2.1 AIRPLANE + Parachute

Share · View all patches · Build 10209165 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy holidays to all

I bring you a big update for Christmas Day.

The plane is repaired and flies around the map
You will be born in a plane and have a parachute. The funny thing is that you have it at your feet.
No need to worry, you'll land safely anyway :D / I'm working on a fix.
Water : Water can be entered, and prolonged stay underwater is rewarded with death.

I tried to place the sounds of nature all over the map. Hopefully it will be enough for now.
He scattered deer and zombies and soldiers around the map. So far, to a small extent.

The character was bugged. She sprints all the time.... Almost as fast as a bicycle.
It started with the development of the parachute. I will work on a fix.

I'm working on a car now - Fiat 3-door :D

Enjoy the well-being and especially my game!

FussyCraft

Changed files in this update

Depot 2216511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link