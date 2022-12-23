Update 0.2.1 AIRPLANE + Parachute

Happy holidays to all

I bring you a big update for Christmas Day.

The plane is repaired and flies around the map

You will be born in a plane and have a parachute. The funny thing is that you have it at your feet.

No need to worry, you'll land safely anyway :D / I'm working on a fix.

Water : Water can be entered, and prolonged stay underwater is rewarded with death.

I tried to place the sounds of nature all over the map. Hopefully it will be enough for now.

He scattered deer and zombies and soldiers around the map. So far, to a small extent.

The character was bugged. She sprints all the time.... Almost as fast as a bicycle.

It started with the development of the parachute. I will work on a fix.

I'm working on a car now - Fiat 3-door :D

Enjoy the well-being and especially my game!

FussyCraft