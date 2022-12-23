Graphics and UI Overhaul DR4X Changelog #65 12/23/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10209151 · Last edited 23 December 2022 – 23:26:20 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys! Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas!

I'll be in Arkansas for the next week or so and wont be bringing a computer with so I won't be updating for the next week.

Grim (My Artist Friend) and I have been working hard to bring you guys something substantial this week for a DR4X update.

We ended up overhauling the tiles and UI based on player and nonplayer feedback.

There are also a few balance changes, other extra bits here and there and so on.

Gameplay and UI

-New Rogue Model

-New Ranger Model



-New Zombie Model

-New Plague Bearer Model

-New Ghoul Model

-New Arsonist Model which matches their profile pic more

-New Warrior model

-New Cutpurse model

-Reworked Camapign Screen UI



-New Button Art

-Updated Resource icon/Buttons at the top of the screen to look way nicer

-Updated deploy mode header to something nicer

-Updated scenario mode header to something nicer

-Improved goals popup



-New sounds when news and menu pop up

-Decluttered top of screen in game

-Completely reworked tile art



-Updated gambling hall and inn descriptions

-Added cute cartoon hands to some of the models to make it easier to tell which direction theyt are facing and to make it prettier

-Make turn progression be in bottom right and hide end turn next building and next unit

-When game ends it also hides the next turn, button and the next unit and next building buttons

-Snowy moutain is now higher up then normal mountain

-Updated next turn button

-Updated next building button

-Updated next unit button



-Made ProNode NodeOS dichotomy more consistant.

-Made outline on units thicker

-Added new program to terminal

-You may notice some extra particle effects here and there, fore example you can see the acid dripping from rust spitters mouths nopw. The fire on the arsonists cigar and so on.

-Updated some text to be more evocative of the world.

-More spooky string changes

Bug Fixes

-When i changed the material shader forever ago, I apparently forgot to update the particles to show up over them so for the longest time particle effects havent worked great. I have now fixed them all.

-Fixed bug where units would show up over tiles even if they were techniclaly behind the tile.

-Fixed issue with The Hunt scenario where tiles werent up to date in it and only it for some reason

-Fixed bug where end turn tooltip would hang on screen while turn was progressing

Balancing

-Im pretty sure I did make some balance changes, but i didnt write them down so i guess its a mystery lol

Suggestion for testers

-Try out the game now!

YouTube Spotlight!

-Nothing this time

ADDITIONAL NEWS!

I'll try to get the map modes in for next changelog in two weeks. That and some rogue rebalances. I really really want to update the bandit faction.

I also have some ideas to make the tile placement of buildings matter more.