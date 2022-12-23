Have a great holiday period!

There is a Christmas campaign created by a small army of elves led by Melch. Help Santa retake the North Pole from South Pole backed elf separatists! This could've been bigger if there had been more helpers, we can maybe build upon it going into January if people see this and want to help.

Access it on the content menu.

Thankyou Elves and Santa!

Gladyon has extensively changed the wheel algorithms and what you can all change on them. Animation DLC stuff is coming we are just waiting on Steam giving us some test keys and okaying everything.

Betatest build:

Fix:

Explosions, Internal algorithm problem fixed and more explosions debug data added, explosions should deal about 10-15% more damage

Tracks, Tank tracks should now be generated correctly in all situations (only convex tracks are allowed) [BUGS-3878]

CJE, The flame orientation will now be correct when loading a blueprint [BUGS-4080]

Automatic propulsion, Fixed some cases where the automatic propulsion UI lists assignments with 0 value

Add:

Tracks, It is now possible to configure the tracks thickness

Tracks, It is now possible to configure the lateral position of the tracks, relative to the wheels

Tracks, It is now possible to reset the axle length of all the wheels in the track to 0

Tracks, It is now possible to add an offset to the axle length of all the wheels in the track

Tracks, It is now possible to override the track material per track

Wheels, It is now possible to set a coefficient to the wheel's width

Wheels, It is now possible to set an offset to the position of the suspension's spring attachment

Change:

Tracks, BPs saved in a previous FtD version will have their tracks width reset to 1m, use the 'Track' tab in the UI of any of its wheel to set the track's width as desired

Tracks, Tracks now have a uniform width, even if the wheels do not have the same width

Tracks, The tracks width isn't linked to the wheels width anymore, it can (and must) be configured independently using the 'Track' tab in the UI of any of its wheel

Tracks, It is now impossible to mix mirrored and non-mirrored wheels in the same track, all wheels in a track must be either mirrored or not mirrored