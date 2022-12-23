New Features And UI Improvements

Hello players!

It's time for some good news, we are glad to share that we do have some big new content available in the game!

We did update our game Interface with a brand new and more friendly interface and also added some shortcuts that should make the player life easy for sure when talking about updating our towers!

In terms of new Towers, we are adding 4 new towers in this patch, and everyone of them has as well their 4 respective levels to upgrade. As part of this path we finally added our first tower that power up other towers, increasing the range and buff the chance of critical hit.

Added quick peek bellow for the new towers, but more than that, you guys will need to check it out by yourself! I hope that the community like the new content, looking forward to keeping adding more new stuff!