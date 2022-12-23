Patch Notes - December 2022 - 0.39.0

Happy holidays everyone!

Surprise update 0.39 to celebrate holidays season, we hope you like our little gifts! ːtaffyː

13 New Common Spells

All elementals, all nice to use and satisfying! More Signature Spells will be added before final release!



New Visual Area for Zim-Zim

She deserves a nice and cozy place, we hope you like it as much as we do!



Visuals Improvements of some Signature spells from Ayla & Kiran

GROUND POUND

Before



After

N°249 UNRELENTING TORNADO

Before



After

ENERGY PROJECTILES

Before



After

Game is now playable on MacOS & Linux!

This includes Steamdeck with very stable performances, first loading can take a while and you should not use Proton Experimental for now.

That's it for the 2022 updates, we have a lot of very exciting updates coming for 2023, thanks so much for the great reception of the game! ːzagplsː

You can check the more detailed version of the update below -

⭐Changes inspired by our community!

Major Features

--- Linux & MacOs: Game is now available for Linux & MacOS

--- New Common Spells!: 13 New spells already unlocked for you to play with!

Small Features

--- Itinerant Merchant: Itinerant merchant resets now also reset already bought slots

--- Itinerant Merchant: Itinerant merchant resets are now possible when all elements have been bought

--- Players will now dodge damages when autoclimbing for 0.3sec

--- Some of Kiran & Ayla signature spells behavior changed a bit

Balancing

--- Kiran Signature spell Buff: Buffed Kiran Signature spell damage and Reduced its cooldown

--- Fire Portals: Now instantly reset your dash for better mobility

--- Octave small drone spell: Drone is now more aggressive, attacks more frequently and from longer ranger

--- Spells level: Random spells in worlds start level 0 instead of level 1

--- Spells level: Sun Room spells are 1 level higher

--- Itinerant Merchant: Itinerant merchant reset cost slightly more than before

--- Itinerant Merchant: Itinerant merchant spells are of higher quality

--- Sagittarius giant boomerang attack has more cooldown between hits on players

Level Design

---* Removed the W4 LDI that appeared in some exploration room when they were not supposed to.

Visuals

--- Pisces summon visual polish

--- Zim-Zim new Area: New botanist area in the Garden

--- Improved visual feedback of flying world 2 enemy

--- Reduced particles quantity in Pantheon for performances

--- More yalees in the hub!

--- Updated spells previews for previous spells

---* Some of Kiran & Ayla signature spells have been visually improved

Bug Fixes

--- Wrong ground visuals in certain special Rooms

--- Random Damages of enemies were not counted in some cases

--- Spells level was incorrect

--- Flying world 2 enemy would rarely launch melee attack if player was on ground

--- In Andromeda's Trials, sometimes there was undesired lasers between laser sources

--- Fixed an issue with small chest not opening in one of the secret rooms.