 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rocking Legend update for 23 December 2022

Update #25 Playability improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10209102 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, VR rockstars!

We were currently working on a bigger update, but it's taking a little longer than expected and we finally decided to split it up and release part of it today.

This update brings some changes to improve the playability, especially for the guitar modes.
To increase the readability of the charts, notes will appear on a sloped plaform with some new destroyers, allowing players to see the moment they need to play the notes more clearly.

We also reworked the hand position indicator

As for drums mode, we added an option to have 'sticky' or 'togglable' grip for drumsticks:

As requested by some users, especially for drums mode, we also added a new volume slider for those who would like to hear the sound of their instrument above the music track.

In addition to the reported changes, a lot of work has also been done on some background codebase changes, which will be part of the next update, which we will hopefully reveal soon.

Brief summary of the main changes:

  • New note destroyers for guitar modes
  • Better hand position indicator
  • Sloped platform to improve notes readability
  • Player instrument volume in the audio settings
  • Drumstick grab mode settings
  • Latency improvements
  • Engine upgrade and performance improvements
  • Bug fixes

Stay tuned for the next update!

Changed files in this update

Rocking Hero Content Depot 1260801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link