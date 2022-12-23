Update #25 Playability improvements

Hello, VR rockstars!

We were currently working on a bigger update, but it's taking a little longer than expected and we finally decided to split it up and release part of it today.

This update brings some changes to improve the playability, especially for the guitar modes.

To increase the readability of the charts, notes will appear on a sloped plaform with some new destroyers, allowing players to see the moment they need to play the notes more clearly.

We also reworked the hand position indicator

As for drums mode, we added an option to have 'sticky' or 'togglable' grip for drumsticks:

As requested by some users, especially for drums mode, we also added a new volume slider for those who would like to hear the sound of their instrument above the music track.

In addition to the reported changes, a lot of work has also been done on some background codebase changes, which will be part of the next update, which we will hopefully reveal soon.

Brief summary of the main changes:

New note destroyers for guitar modes

Better hand position indicator

Sloped platform to improve notes readability

Player instrument volume in the audio settings

Drumstick grab mode settings

Latency improvements

Engine upgrade and performance improvements

Bug fixes

Stay tuned for the next update!