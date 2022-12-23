 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fabric Of Reality update for 23 December 2022

Small Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10209040 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update mainly focuses on reworking the tutorial segments in the game.
Controller support is currently being worked on and should be available within the next week or so!

Changes:

  • To advance in the tutorial sections you now need to press SPACE or click on Howard!
  • All player bullets and cards now despawn on death to prevent cheese
  • The wave 40 boss has had some reworks done to make the fight more fun
  • Boosted volume and panning of Gameover soundtrack
  • Added a warning to the Tripping Game mode
  • Fixed some of Howard's dialogue
  • Fixed a bug where the custom cursor would not remain enabled on new runs
  • Removed some misleading info about HS Explorer
  • Added some more tips
  • Removed the custom cursor jitter from in-game
  • Added continue button to pause screen
  • Changed default keybind for using your ultimate to E
  • Changed default keybind for leveling up to Q
  • Added feedback when clicking on the "reset tutorial hints" button
  • Howard now mentions the current keybinds when explaining how to play
  • Slightly buffed the wave 30 boss
  • Added more nametags to battle royale mode
  • Added an XP opacity slider to the options
  • Added a slight delay before first enemy spawns
  • Made some adjustments to the wave 50 boss
  • Updated the tutorial segments to make them easier to follow
  • Added arrows to tutorial segments
  • Changed health bar scaling

If you encounter any bugs or have general feedback, join our Discord!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2166711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link