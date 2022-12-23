Small Update!

This update mainly focuses on reworking the tutorial segments in the game.

Controller support is currently being worked on and should be available within the next week or so!

Changes:

To advance in the tutorial sections you now need to press SPACE or click on Howard!

All player bullets and cards now despawn on death to prevent cheese

The wave 40 boss has had some reworks done to make the fight more fun

Boosted volume and panning of Gameover soundtrack

Added a warning to the Tripping Game mode

Fixed some of Howard's dialogue

Fixed a bug where the custom cursor would not remain enabled on new runs

Removed some misleading info about HS Explorer

Added some more tips

Removed the custom cursor jitter from in-game

Added continue button to pause screen

Changed default keybind for using your ultimate to E

Changed default keybind for leveling up to Q

Added feedback when clicking on the "reset tutorial hints" button

Howard now mentions the current keybinds when explaining how to play

Slightly buffed the wave 30 boss

Added more nametags to battle royale mode

Added an XP opacity slider to the options

Added a slight delay before first enemy spawns

Made some adjustments to the wave 50 boss

Updated the tutorial segments to make them easier to follow

Added arrows to tutorial segments

Changed health bar scaling

If you encounter any bugs or have general feedback, join our Discord!