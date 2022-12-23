 Skip to content

Trails of the Black Sun update for 23 December 2022

UPDATE Available!

23 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH v1.0.5 includes:

▚ new design for Missions tab now showing a preview of the level together with the briefing
▚ new camera animation while jumping
▚ various bug fixes

