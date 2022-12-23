UPDATE Available!

PATCH v1.0.5 includes:
▚ new design for Missions tab now showing a preview of the level together with the briefing
▚ new camera animation while jumping
▚ various bug fixes
Download the latest Update and play Now!
#update
