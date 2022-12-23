12/23/22 - Chaos Chain Hotfix Update 1.5.7

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Hey guys, here's another quick fix. Sorry about this one guys, this issues took a bit to find. This issue was caused by a change I made to automatically get rid of popup text on screen when the scene changed (like going to the menu for example) but I forgot to update one of the methods and it caused an issue.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue with the popup text trying to dispose incorrectly

Changes & Additions:

Added a 60 frame (1 full second) forced wait period for the player to be able to move as the game is attempting to autosave to avoid issues

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː