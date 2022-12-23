Merry Christmas and a happy New Year 2023 🎉

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Fink´s friends,

The time has come and Christmas is just around the corner. We wish you all a relaxing time. The FIRECHICK team is going on vacation and is expected to be back at 09 January 2023. The rokaplay team is complete again from 02 January 2023.

But before we say goodbye there is one more update.

Changes

Added Ctrl as alternative Input for shield.

Bug-Fixes

Falling doors would close before the player could enter the room.

Killing the plant boss in the pre-created dungeons would not open the doors.

Heart UI was broken in pre-created dungeons.

Flying Tiles would not work correctly on floors other than F1

Objects would not show on the map when playing a Dungeon in play-only mode

Stairs would not show on the map at all

Fixed a few typos in English texts.

PS: We currently have 120 reviews (90% score) on Steam. That motivates us a lot and we are totally hyped. It would be wonderful if we could really manage to reach the 150 reviews by the end of the year. Thank you so much for this great adventure. ❤️❤️❤️



Team FIRECHICK and rokaplay wish you all a marry christmas.

Your team @rokaplay and FIRECHICK