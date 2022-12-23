 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Dungeon Maker update for 23 December 2022

Merry Christmas and a happy New Year 2023 🎉

Share · View all patches · Build 10208919 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Fink´s friends,

The time has come and Christmas is just around the corner. We wish you all a relaxing time. The FIRECHICK team is going on vacation and is expected to be back at 09 January 2023. The rokaplay team is complete again from 02 January 2023.

But before we say goodbye there is one more update.

Changes
  • Added Ctrl as alternative Input for shield.
Bug-Fixes
  • Falling doors would close before the player could enter the room.
  • Killing the plant boss in the pre-created dungeons would not open the doors.
  • Heart UI was broken in pre-created dungeons.
  • Flying Tiles would not work correctly on floors other than F1
  • Objects would not show on the map when playing a Dungeon in play-only mode
  • Stairs would not show on the map at all
  • Fixed a few typos in English texts.
PS: We currently have 120 reviews (90% score) on Steam. That motivates us a lot and we are totally hyped. It would be wonderful if we could really manage to reach the 150 reviews by the end of the year. Thank you so much for this great adventure. ❤️❤️❤️


Team FIRECHICK and rokaplay wish you all a marry christmas.

[table noborder=1]
[tr]
[th][/th]

[th][/th]
[/tr]
[/table]

Your team @rokaplay and FIRECHICK

Changed depots in automatic branch

View more data in app history for build 10208919
Super Dungeon Maker Content Depot 1622801
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link