Scare Girl update for 23 December 2022

Level 7 Is In The Game And New About Level 8 And Multiplayer

Level 7 is in the game its not my best map but its a little something. So Level 8 im going to work on more and put more effort and imma make a multiplayer map for 4 players and a main menu. So 3 Things Im Going to Work on Now Level 8 And A Multiplayer Map and a main menu.

