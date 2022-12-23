Level 7 is in the game its not my best map but its a little something. So Level 8 im going to work on more and put more effort and imma make a multiplayer map for 4 players and a main menu. So 3 Things Im Going to Work on Now Level 8 And A Multiplayer Map and a main menu.
Scare Girl update for 23 December 2022
Level 7 Is In The Game And New About Level 8 And Multiplayer
Patchnotes via Steam Community
