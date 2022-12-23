Update 1.3: Blood, Sweat & Magic

This major update unlocks many new crafting options! Craft gear while camping, forge your own well-made items at forges, brew potions, and uncover the magic powers of the new Signet items.

To assist you in all this new crafting materials such as amber, rubies, and witchwood have been added. Learn all about them through the new recipes you can study while resting. Or do you prefer to sing a bawdy song instead? (You can!)

This is a substantive update that will seriously impact the game economy. Considering the size of the game and our limited resources to test all possibilities it will probably take some tweaks to let the new balance of things settle. We’ll need your feedback for that!

Speaking of which, based on the recent discussion on combat on our Discord server, we’ve made some changes in hopes of improving the combat experience. The targeting has become ‘stickier’, which should lead to less accidental turns leaving you open when it is not convenient. The target ring around an enemy now also changes color to indicate whether or not an enemy is in range and whether or not your weapon is in cooldown.

It’s been a hell of a sprint this week. Tomorrow I’ll monitor for any serious problems we might have missed. But I hope it will reach you all in time to enjoy it before the Holiday season!

New Features

Brew potions from raw ingredients.

Craft and modify your gear using basic materials.

Craft Signets to enhance well-made items on Forges.

Use forges to create your own weapons from raw materials..

New crafting materials (including: iron ore, amber, rubies, leather, hides, sticks, cloth)

New places where you can find crafting materials (sticks, amber, witchwood, rubies, flow rock shards, solid skider slime).

Time passes for items in containers during and between runs.

New sections in the reference to keep track of found crafting recipes. These are automatically passed on to the next Wayfarer.

Adds warnings when the player is exploring too many nodes, or when they are traveling while being fatigued.

Time passes for items in containers, which might cause items to degrade.

The Vault in haven has two extra containers.

When your gear ends up in another location after you die, the Loremaster can tell you where it went.

Monster lairs now can have monster hoards.

New ‘study objects’: Epic Poem, Ballad, Bawdy Song.

Gameplay Changes

Targeting in combat has become more ‘sticky’, reducing the chance you lose your combat target at an inconvenient moment.

Enemy base rings turn orange when they come into range of your melee weapons.

Enemy base rings blink when your weapon is in cool down, and you cannot attack.

Adds an extra sprinkle of sparks to the world.

Bug Fixes