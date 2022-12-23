Chess vs Chat - Winter (Mini) patch 2022

Heya yall,

The summer update is a small one, but one that lots of people have requested. It really was the number one request believe it or not!

When a person enters chat they get sorted in either the left (white) or right (black). Players can swap there own position using a chat command, but sometimes streamers need a little more control to balance matches out.

This patch gives streamers the ability to balance the players out by dragging them to the left (white) side of the screen or the right (black) side of the screen. They will be re-added, so they might jump a bit ;) but they are there!

Hope you guys enjoy the patch <3