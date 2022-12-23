Sigma Impact Update

It's out! There's still so much I want to add/tweak but the Winter sale is a good time to find a stopping place and put this thing out. Thanks again to everyone for playing this thing along with me, and especially to everyone on the Discord for the playtesting and bug reporting and suggestions and distracting me from work and support and just being good people to hang out and chat with.

I'm still not very good at this whole development thing so the following list is based on my (poor) memory:

Game Balance

Everything from enemy spawn numbers and ai, a simplification of the player health system, new game+ scaling, weapon and perk adjustments... Everything from the ground up has been fine-tuned and adjusted over many, many play tests and iterations. I tried my best to make sure every player can find the right difficulty, from level 0 to ng50. I really feel that Sigma Impact offers an unmatched experience in moment-to-moment dynamic combat, and this focused balance work is the key to it.

Graphics Overhaul

I really leaned heavy into the theme of "Glass", so everything should look shiny with a new shader layer. It's getting closer to looking like a real game :)

New Weapons

The Lance - Precision thrusting attacks and a long-range laser.

The Claw - Defensive shield. Bash and pull with it's unique shape.

The Hexagon - The Healing Flashbang. The new beginner friendly weapon.

New Music

Several new music tracks

Overhaul of generative music system. More layers, environmental sound effects that tie in to the music, dynamic key signatures, more melodious generation... There's still a lot of work to do on this thing but I'm super proud of how it sounds. I don't think there's many other devs that are handling generative music the same way.

Daily Mode

A new weapon spawns above that's based on your system clock. It's not as fleshed-out as other daily modes but it should be a good way to actually start comparing scores if you're into that kind of thing! I still want to flesh this system out a lot more.

The Moon

I added the moon.

I think it looks pretty cool!

Future Plans:

There's still so much I want to add to Sigma Impact. More enemies, perks, weapons. More level generation and more variety in general. Now that this update is out I'm going to start on some much-needed refactoring work to get my systems to a point where I can start adding more content easily.

After the Winter Sale I plan on a price increase to $4.99, since I feel like with these improvements I don't feel so bad about charging a bit more for it. It's 50% off now ($1.50) so please let anyone know that might be interested.

Again, thanks for playing, thanks for picking the cat every time, thanks for maining the yoyo, thanks for complaining about the toy piano sounding music, thanks for ignoring the whole "sigma male" thing, and thanks for the bread. Sigma Impact!