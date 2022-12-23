Hotfix #2 for Dec 19th patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10208512 · Last edited 23 December 2022 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Mostly random fixes from issues brought up, but also some incomplete additions:

Additions:

'Shield' system in place that gives you a small pool of extra HP based on your armor stats (Incomplete, probably not balanced)

Shield now negates most elemental effects if it is active

You can now charge your 'shield' with metal or cloth objects (Incomplete)

Enemies now emit a blue spark when they drop an item

If an enemy drops silver, it will now automatically be distributed to the player

Added attribute icons (Incomplete)

Spectres now have blight 'dust' in their sight area

Checkpoints heal the player slightly when they first touch it

Wards now have a brief 'destruction' animation (Incomplete)

Fixes:

Frozen Fort: Changed main hall slightly to get rid of the gaps in the roof, as well as moved the blight zones as they extended further than they appeared

Frozen Fort: added a description box if you attempt to use the elevator switches

Frozen Fort: Fixed the rock collision for the large ground rocks

Frozen Fort: Planks for the old hall are now moveable/attackable

Prologue: Fixed a blight zone

All maps: Fixed a small camera issue with joining players

Cliffside: Made the 'main path' easier to access

Cliffside: Fixed roof collision

Cliffside: Removed some temp props

PVP: Various magic types should now properly damage other players (Incomplete)

Block sound is correct again

Wood magic now works at the correct angle again

Wood magic is no longer poisonous

EXP bars in UI work correctly now

Removed footstep 'smoke' as it caused graphical issues

Fixed load screen text that was misleading

Players can now use air magic on each other

Sentries are now destroyed if the area boss is destroyed

Certain enemies should no longer gain HP is they take a significant amount of fall damage

Skills will now display much smaller text on level up

UI should no longer show multiple equipped items of the same type

Fixed an FOV and Sensitivity issue where the settings would get defaulted and saved over on certain map transitions

Known issues (Still working on):