 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zofia update for 23 December 2022

Hotfix #2 for Dec 19th patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10208512 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mostly random fixes from issues brought up, but also some incomplete additions:

Additions:

  • 'Shield' system in place that gives you a small pool of extra HP based on your armor stats (Incomplete, probably not balanced)
  • Shield now negates most elemental effects if it is active
  • You can now charge your 'shield' with metal or cloth objects (Incomplete)
  • Enemies now emit a blue spark when they drop an item
  • If an enemy drops silver, it will now automatically be distributed to the player
  • Added attribute icons (Incomplete)
  • Spectres now have blight 'dust' in their sight area
  • Checkpoints heal the player slightly when they first touch it
  • Wards now have a brief 'destruction' animation (Incomplete)

Fixes:

  • Frozen Fort: Changed main hall slightly to get rid of the gaps in the roof, as well as moved the blight zones as they extended further than they appeared
  • Frozen Fort: added a description box if you attempt to use the elevator switches
  • Frozen Fort: Fixed the rock collision for the large ground rocks
  • Frozen Fort: Planks for the old hall are now moveable/attackable
  • Prologue: Fixed a blight zone
  • All maps: Fixed a small camera issue with joining players
  • Cliffside: Made the 'main path' easier to access
  • Cliffside: Fixed roof collision
  • Cliffside: Removed some temp props
  • PVP: Various magic types should now properly damage other players (Incomplete)
  • Block sound is correct again
  • Wood magic now works at the correct angle again
  • Wood magic is no longer poisonous
  • EXP bars in UI work correctly now
  • Removed footstep 'smoke' as it caused graphical issues
  • Fixed load screen text that was misleading
  • Players can now use air magic on each other
  • Sentries are now destroyed if the area boss is destroyed
  • Certain enemies should no longer gain HP is they take a significant amount of fall damage
  • Skills will now display much smaller text on level up
  • UI should no longer show multiple equipped items of the same type
  • Fixed an FOV and Sensitivity issue where the settings would get defaulted and saved over on certain map transitions

Known issues (Still working on):

  • When playing online, clients may see others as the default Race or wearing the wrong equipment
  • Some doors/elevators/object animations look low quality (jittery) while playing online
  • Level lives sometimes do not show up immediately when joining another player online
  • Some particle effects do not play for clients online
  • Getting stuck with arrows sometimes inhibits movement when playing online (Until the arrow despawns)
  • Some animations are not playing correctly when playing online
  • Some actions are occasionally jittery when playing online

Changed files in this update

Zofia Content Depot 652771
  • Loading history…
Zofia Linux Depot Depot 652772
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link