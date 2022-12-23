Hotfix #2 for Dec 19th patch

Mostly random fixes from issues brought up, but also some incomplete additions:
Additions:
- 'Shield' system in place that gives you a small pool of extra HP based on your armor stats (Incomplete, probably not balanced)
- Shield now negates most elemental effects if it is active
- You can now charge your 'shield' with metal or cloth objects (Incomplete)
- Enemies now emit a blue spark when they drop an item
- If an enemy drops silver, it will now automatically be distributed to the player
- Added attribute icons (Incomplete)
- Spectres now have blight 'dust' in their sight area
- Checkpoints heal the player slightly when they first touch it
- Wards now have a brief 'destruction' animation (Incomplete)
Fixes:
- Frozen Fort: Changed main hall slightly to get rid of the gaps in the roof, as well as moved the blight zones as they extended further than they appeared
- Frozen Fort: added a description box if you attempt to use the elevator switches
- Frozen Fort: Fixed the rock collision for the large ground rocks
- Frozen Fort: Planks for the old hall are now moveable/attackable
- Prologue: Fixed a blight zone
- All maps: Fixed a small camera issue with joining players
- Cliffside: Made the 'main path' easier to access
- Cliffside: Fixed roof collision
- Cliffside: Removed some temp props
- PVP: Various magic types should now properly damage other players (Incomplete)
- Block sound is correct again
- Wood magic now works at the correct angle again
- Wood magic is no longer poisonous
- EXP bars in UI work correctly now
- Removed footstep 'smoke' as it caused graphical issues
- Fixed load screen text that was misleading
- Players can now use air magic on each other
- Sentries are now destroyed if the area boss is destroyed
- Certain enemies should no longer gain HP is they take a significant amount of fall damage
- Skills will now display much smaller text on level up
- UI should no longer show multiple equipped items of the same type
- Fixed an FOV and Sensitivity issue where the settings would get defaulted and saved over on certain map transitions
Known issues (Still working on):
- When playing online, clients may see others as the default Race or wearing the wrong equipment
- Some doors/elevators/object animations look low quality (jittery) while playing online
- Level lives sometimes do not show up immediately when joining another player online
- Some particle effects do not play for clients online
- Getting stuck with arrows sometimes inhibits movement when playing online (Until the arrow despawns)
- Some animations are not playing correctly when playing online
- Some actions are occasionally jittery when playing online
Changed files in this update