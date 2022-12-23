Early Access is here!

After several years in development, with a complete re-design and a switch from Unity to Unreal, Rogue Frontiers is finally in Early Access!!!!!
If you buy the game, please submit feedback as it will all be used to improve the experience for everyone. This is a true Early Access release, so expect balance issues and bugs.
In this release, the following main components are in:
- The Forest Biome
- The Plains Biome
- The Desert Biome
- Crafting of many items including armor, weapons, and tools
- Base building (wood and stone)
- The Horde (that attacks your base every 10 nights unless you make the required sacrifices.)
- Farming
- Weather system (do not go out at night in the cold without a fire nearby and/or clothing!)
- Melee and bow combat
- Single Player
- Multiplayer (non-dedicated server for this release.)
Coming SOON in future updates:
- Dedicated Servers
- Additional biomes
- Icon updates
- Spell-casting
- Skills based on usage
- Additional crafting
- Balance and bug fixes
Planned for later updates:
- Character classes
- Reinforced stone buildings
- Mounts
- Official servers
- Smarter Horde modes
- Portals
- Balance and bug fixes
- Overheating
- Additional crafting