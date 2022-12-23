Early Access is here!

After several years in development, with a complete re-design and a switch from Unity to Unreal, Rogue Frontiers is finally in Early Access!!!!!

If you buy the game, please submit feedback as it will all be used to improve the experience for everyone. This is a true Early Access release, so expect balance issues and bugs.

In this release, the following main components are in:

The Forest Biome

The Plains Biome

The Desert Biome

Crafting of many items including armor, weapons, and tools

Base building (wood and stone)

The Horde (that attacks your base every 10 nights unless you make the required sacrifices.)

Farming

Weather system (do not go out at night in the cold without a fire nearby and/or clothing!)

Melee and bow combat

Single Player

Multiplayer (non-dedicated server for this release.)

Coming SOON in future updates:

Dedicated Servers

Additional biomes

Icon updates

Spell-casting

Skills based on usage

Additional crafting

Balance and bug fixes

Planned for later updates: