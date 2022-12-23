Patch 0.3.3 - Early Access

The King announces new Patch Notes!

In comes the Doctor! With questionable ethics and weird bottles (don't drink from weird bottles!), he spreads the plague to foe and friend alike in the compulsive search for the cure! What a noble spirit, looking out for our health... Wait, did any of you see any plague around before this guy showed up..? HE IS RUNNING AWAY, GET HIM!

Xmas Event!

T’is be the season! Season of what you ask? Of hunting Krampuses, of course! Get the bastards that stole the Xmas decoration and upgrade your Xmas tree. The more beautiful the tree, the better the gifts you get when Xmas comes!

Merry Xmas from the Vish team! <3

Systems

NEW Random Starting Hero Button

Can't figure out what hero to start with? There is a button for that now. I don't know what else to say to you... Press it now? Uh, just keep reading ok?

Heroes

NEW Plague Doctor

Shady doctor that spreads the plague and eventually heals

-Tosses a vial that causes The Plague to spread

-The Plague is a non-lethal damage over time debuff that spreads to any unit and lasts until cured... or dead :P

-After seeing 10 plagued units die, he gains The Cure

-The Cure is a healing skill that also immunizes against The Plague

-Level 3: The research continues! At 15 dead units The Cure also gives 3 Armor, at 25 it also gives 100% Haste

Oni

Oni is too dominant with AoE damage, healing, and tanking. For now we are decreasing the effectiveness of her AoE, but we will keep an eye on her

-Lvl 3: Main damage 15 -> 12

-Lvl 3: AoE damage 10 -> 6

-Lvl 3: AoE heal 5 -> 4

Synergies

Heavenly

-Tier 1 damage 35% -> 50%

-Tier 2 damage 75% -> 150%

Minor Adjustments

-Tooltips now can only show up to one decimal

Bugs

-You can no longer break the economy by creating infinite bananas