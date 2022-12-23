Public Beta is LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 10208386 · Last edited 23 December 2022 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Public Beta

Our public beta is now live. Join us in testing the latest benchmarks and give us feedback!

What to expect:

2 Benchmarks - GPU Particle Test, Megascans Test

No sound (yet) on Megascans test.

No DLSS (Waiting on plugin update)

Performance is NOT final. We are undergoing extensive external testing for stability and performance.

How to access?

Right-Click "Properties" on EzBench in your Steam Library and go to "Betas" - enter the code: development2022

Wait for the download and launch. Use option 2, marked Public Beta. The first launch option will NOT work. In order to access the live version of the benchmark, simply remove the beta code.

