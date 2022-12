Share · View all patches · Build 10208328 · Last edited 23 December 2022 – 20:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

Welcome to the first patch notes for Groovy!

Fixed a bug where switching menus while loading into a level would freeze the game.

That's all for now.

Let me know if you encounter any other problems with the game through the F11 feedback menu and I will try to fix them as fast as possible.

Have fun!