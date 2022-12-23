Christmas Update!

Happy holidays everyone! Here is what is included in the latest patch before the new year:
Additions:
- You can now rebind gamepad controls
Fixes:
- When you exit a barn or coop you spawn in the correct location rather than in front of the PC home
- Mouse controls work in cafe fridge storage
- Keybinding settings save when using the esc key to exit the menu
- You can donate quality items to the compendium
- Other general cleanup
Work in Progress:
- Optimization
- Adding resolution settings
- Quality items working in recipes
- Shrinking the HUD down
- Many more small things here and there
We hope everyone has a safe and wonderful new year! The Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙
