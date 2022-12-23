 Skip to content

Blue Oak Bridge update for 23 December 2022

Christmas Update!

Happy holidays everyone! Here is what is included in the latest patch before the new year:

Additions:

  • You can now rebind gamepad controls

Fixes:

  • When you exit a barn or coop you spawn in the correct location rather than in front of the PC home
  • Mouse controls work in cafe fridge storage
  • Keybinding settings save when using the esc key to exit the menu
  • You can donate quality items to the compendium
  • Other general cleanup

Work in Progress:

  • Optimization
  • Adding resolution settings
  • Quality items working in recipes
  • Shrinking the HUD down
  • Many more small things here and there

We hope everyone has a safe and wonderful new year! The Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙

