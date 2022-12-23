Christmas Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10208305 · Last edited 23 December 2022 – 20:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Happy holidays everyone! Here is what is included in the latest patch before the new year:

Additions:

You can now rebind gamepad controls

Fixes:

When you exit a barn or coop you spawn in the correct location rather than in front of the PC home

Mouse controls work in cafe fridge storage

Keybinding settings save when using the esc key to exit the menu

You can donate quality items to the compendium

Other general cleanup

Work in Progress:

Optimization

Adding resolution settings

Quality items working in recipes

Shrinking the HUD down

Many more small things here and there

We hope everyone has a safe and wonderful new year! The Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙