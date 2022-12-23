Patch notes - 2022.12.23

Share · View all patches · Build 10208302 · Last edited 23 December 2022 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello! A new patch has been pushed live, containing several bugfixes to original and new issues, and introduces a single input-related design change borrowed from later games from Synetic.

Fixed Racing Pays Off unlocking under slightly wrong conditions - before this patch, it unlocked upon winning a race with 100.000 Speedbucks in bank. With this patch, it unlocks after the race pushing the player's balance past the 100k mark, like the achievement description says. [new to CE]

Renamed a Career event indirectly referring to legacy game licensed content, it now refers to CE's new content. [new to CE]

Fixed a buffer overrun issue when an oversize "Time Bonus" text was about to be displayed on screen. Spanish localization's text was the only one long enough to trigger this issue, which caused a consistent crash at the beginning of the Check It Out Career mission. [original, but only crashed consistently in CE due to miscellaneous code sanity improvements]

Fixed scaling and positioning issues with several race UI elements at high resolutions, most notably the countdown text, "Time Bonus" text and direction arrows. [original]

Changed the nitrous behaviour in combination with the manual transmission to more closely resemble how X360/PS3 era games from Synetic handled it - previously, holding a gear change key would engage nitrous and effectively make it impossible to shift gears while nitrous is engaged. This has now been removed, as with modern gamepads the nitrous button is easily accessible (unlike the original Xbox Black button) and gear change buttons may be freed up.

Thank you for your continued support and Merry Christmas!